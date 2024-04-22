Two killed in truck-autorickshaw collision in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 April, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2024, 03:01 pm

The truck and CNG autorickshaw involved in the accident. Photo: TBS
The truck and CNG autorickshaw involved in the accident. Photo: TBS

 

Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a sand-laden truck and a CNG run auto-rickshaw at Raikhali Pul area on Arakan Road of Boalkhali upazila in Chattogram around 5:30am today (22 April).

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Delwar Hossain, 30, and passenger Mizanur Rahman, 32, a fish trader.

Delwar Hossain hails from Kachua village in Chandpur district and lived in Lalkhan Bazar area of Chattogram city. Fish trader Mizanur Rahman hails from Lalkhan Bazar area of the city.

Second Officer of Boalkhali Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Farrukh Ahmad Minhaj said, "Getting on the CNG auto-rickshaw from Lalkhan Bazar area of the city, Mizanur Rahman was coming to buy fish from Gomandandi Fultala fish market in Boalkhali. The auto-rickshaw collided with the sand-laden truck in the Raikhali Paul area on Arkan road. The auto-rickshaw driver died on the spot. Locals rescued Mizanur Rahman in a critical condition and rushed him to the Upazila Health Complex where the doctor on duty declared him dead."

He said the truck has been seized but the driver is absconding. The police officer also said a case is under process in this incident.

