Gold price rises by Tk1,750 per bhori

The price of gold has reached another peak as the value of the precious metal increased by Tk1,750 per bhori for the second time in a week.

A bhori of 22-carat gold will now cost Tk1.11 lakh, according to a press release issued by the Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) on Saturday.

The association raised the price, citing an increase in the rate of pure gold in the local market.

As per the new rates, the price of 21-carat gold is now Tk1.06 lakh per bhori and the 18-carat is Tk90,863.

In addition, the price of traditional gold has risen to Tk75,699 per bhori.