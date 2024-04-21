Bajus raises gold price for fourth time in 21 days of April

Markets

UNB
21 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 05:18 pm

Related News

Bajus raises gold price for fourth time in 21 days of April

UNB
21 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 05:18 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) on Sunday (21 April) increased gold price by Tk630 per bhori, a day after reducing it by Tk840 per bhori.

With this, the apex body of gold traders has increased gold price by Tk5,190 per bhori in April.

Bajus decreased gold price by Tk840 per bhori on Saturday, while increased price four times on 6, 8, 18 and 21 April.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As per the new price, per bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold will cost Tk1,19,428.

Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,14,003 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk97,709 per bhori and the traditional gold price set at Tk78,662.

Though the price of gold has increased, the price of silver has been kept unchanged.

Currently, the price of 22-carat silver is Tk2,100, 21-carat is Tk2,006, 18-carat is Tk1,715 while the price of traditional silver is Tk1,283.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gold price / Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus) / BAJUS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

2h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

7h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

9h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

31m | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

2h | Videos
Find out what's in whose air force arsenal

Find out what's in whose air force arsenal

2h | Videos
Kremlin warns of more massacres

Kremlin warns of more massacres

4h | Videos