Bajus raises gold price for fourth time in 21 days of April

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) on Sunday (21 April) increased gold price by Tk630 per bhori, a day after reducing it by Tk840 per bhori.

With this, the apex body of gold traders has increased gold price by Tk5,190 per bhori in April.

Bajus decreased gold price by Tk840 per bhori on Saturday, while increased price four times on 6, 8, 18 and 21 April.

As per the new price, per bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold will cost Tk1,19,428.

Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk1,14,003 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk97,709 per bhori and the traditional gold price set at Tk78,662.

Though the price of gold has increased, the price of silver has been kept unchanged.

Currently, the price of 22-carat silver is Tk2,100, 21-carat is Tk2,006, 18-carat is Tk1,715 while the price of traditional silver is Tk1,283.