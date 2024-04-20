Bajus decreases gold price by Tk840 per bhori, after raising it by Tk4,560 earlier

Economy

UNB
20 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 06:59 pm

According to the latest announcement, Bajus fixed the best quality 22-carat gold price at Tk1,18,798 per bhori (11.664 grams), effective from this afternoon

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

After raising the gold price by Tk4,560 per bhori over three occasions in April, the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) on Saturday (20 April) announced a decrease of Tk840 per bhori.

According to the latest announcement, Bajus fixed the best quality 22-carat gold price at Tk1,18,798 per bhori (11.664 grams), effective from this afternoon.

On Wednesday, Bajus announced the 22-carat gold price would be Tk1,19,638 per bhori (rising Tk2,065 per bhori), which would've been the highest ever. In April Bajus increased gold price thrice so far (6, 8, and 18 April) claiming a price hike in the global market.

Gold price hits record high of Tk1,19,638 per bhori

As per the new price, per bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold will cost Tk 1,18,798 as Tk10,185 per gram. Apart from this, the price of 21-gold has been set at Tk1,13397 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk97,196 per bhori and the traditional method price set at Tk78,242.

Though the price of gold has decreased, the price of silver has been kept unchanged. According to the category, currently, the price of 22-carat silver is Tk2,100, 21-carat is Tk2,006, 18-carat is Tk1,715 and the price of silver in traditional is Tk1,283.

