Please do not compare my wedding with Katrina Kaif’s - Bidya Sinha Mim
Popular actor Bidya Sinha Mim tied the knot on 4 January. She has been staying busy, before and since her marriage, owing to her commitment to a number of projects.
Pictures of the actor's wedding and haldi ceremony, and the grand helicopter ride to her in-laws' residence, have been the talk of the town for a while now.
The Business Standard had a conversation with the newly married actor on Monday afternoon to learn more about the new step she has taken in her life.
The Business Standard (TBS): Congratulations Mim. How are you feeling about your new life?
Bidya Sinha Saha Mim: I feel blessed. I have been busy for a long time with my wedding. Though I had planned everything beforehand, I still felt nervous. I feel relieved because everything went well.
TBS: You planned everything beforehand?
Mim: Definitely! A lot of people are saying that I took inspiration from Katrina Kaif while purchasing my wedding Lehenga from famous Indian designer Sabyasachi. But, I would like to inform them that I purchased my lehenga from Delhi in 2019. This design has been discontinued now.
Not just my attire, I had planned every single detail. Hall booking, photographer, decor, everything was locked long ago. To be honest, I was supposed to get married in 2020. But I got married in 2022 due to Covid 19.
Please do not compare my wedding with Katrina Kaif's wedding. I had been planning my wedding for the last two years and Katrina tied the knot very recently.
TBS: You went to your in-law's house on a helicopter. Everyone must have had a blast?
Mim: Yes, all the relatives of Sony attended our wedding. They have accepted me wholeheartedly. I felt like I was going to my own home, not my in-law's.
TBS: You were supposed to go to Maldives for your honeymoon. When are you heading for the Maldives?
Mim: We were supposed to go to Maldives on Tuesday (11 January); but, we have delayed our honeymoon due to Covid-19. Some of our relatives have tested positive for Covid-19.
Sony has also developed mild symptoms. He did not have a PCR test yet but has self-isolated.
Travelling amidst these circumstances is a bit tough. We want to spend some quality time together at the moment.
TBS: Everyone knows that Sony Poddar is a banker and that you two have been dating for 6 years. Tell me which three qualities of Sony made you fall for him?
Mim: Sony's first quality is, perhaps, he is a very good human being. Secondly, he is very responsible. He cares about my family the same way he cares for his own family. Thirdly, he loves me a lot.
TBS: Did Sony ever share what made him fall for you?
Mim: (smile) No, he has never shared it. You can ask this question to him actually. He will be able to give you the proper answer to this question.
TBS: Did your family or his family tell you anything about your acting career? I hope you will not leave acting after your marriage?
Mim: Not at all. His family never discourages me, rather they are very supportive of me and want me to focus on my career. Sony is supportive as well. I will resume work next week. I have a shoot for a commercial. I have also opened schedules for film shoots.
TBS: Have you noticed any changes in yourself after your wedding?
Mim: I am still the same Mim. I can't notice any difference in me. We want to grow old together like this. Please keep us in your prayers.