Please do not compare my wedding with Katrina Kaif’s - Bidya Sinha Mim

Glitz

Habibullah Siddique
11 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2022, 03:11 pm

Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Sony Poddar. Photo: Reels &amp; Stories
Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Sony Poddar. Photo: Reels & Stories

Popular actor Bidya Sinha Mim tied the knot on 4 January. She has been staying busy, before and since her marriage, owing to her commitment to a number of projects.

Pictures of the actor's wedding and haldi ceremony, and the grand helicopter ride to her in-laws' residence, have been the talk of the town for a while now. 

Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Sony Poddar. Photo: Reminiscence Photography
Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Sony Poddar. Photo: Reminiscence Photography

The Business Standard had a conversation with the newly married actor on Monday afternoon to learn more about the new step she has taken in her life. 

The Business Standard (TBS): Congratulations Mim. How are you feeling about your new life? 

Bidya Sinha Saha Mim: I feel blessed. I have been busy for a long time with my wedding. Though I had planned everything beforehand, I still felt nervous. I feel relieved because everything went well. 

TBS: You planned everything beforehand? 

Mim: Definitely! A lot of people are saying that I took inspiration from Katrina Kaif while purchasing my wedding Lehenga from famous Indian designer Sabyasachi. But, I would like to inform them that I purchased my lehenga from Delhi in 2019. This design has been discontinued now. 

Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Sony Poddar. Photo: Reminiscence Photography
Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Sony Poddar. Photo: Reminiscence Photography

Not just my attire, I had planned every single detail. Hall booking, photographer, decor, everything was locked long ago. To be honest, I was supposed to get married in 2020. But I got married in 2022 due to Covid 19. 

Please do not compare my wedding with Katrina Kaif's wedding. I had been planning my wedding for the last two years and Katrina tied the knot very recently. 

TBS: You went to your in-law's house on a helicopter. Everyone must have had a blast? 

Mim: Yes, all the relatives of Sony attended our wedding. They have accepted me wholeheartedly. I felt like I was going to my own home, not my in-law's. 

TBS: You were supposed to go to Maldives for your honeymoon. When are you heading for the Maldives? 

Mim: We were supposed to go to Maldives on Tuesday (11 January); but, we have delayed our honeymoon due to Covid-19. Some of our relatives have tested positive for Covid-19. 

Sony has also developed mild symptoms. He did not have a PCR test yet but has self-isolated. 

Travelling amidst these circumstances is a bit tough. We want to spend some quality time together at the moment. 

TBS: Everyone knows that Sony Poddar is a banker and that you two have been dating for 6 years. Tell me which three qualities of Sony made you fall for him? 

Mim: Sony's first quality is, perhaps, he is a very good human being. Secondly, he is very responsible. He cares about my family the same way he cares for his own family. Thirdly, he loves me a lot. 

Sony Poddar. Photo: Reels and Stories
Sony Poddar. Photo: Reels and Stories

TBS: Did Sony ever share what made him fall for you? 

Bidya Sinha Saha Mim. Photo: Reminiscence Photography
Bidya Sinha Saha Mim. Photo: Reminiscence Photography

Mim: (smile) No, he has never shared it. You can ask this question to him actually. He will be able to give you the proper answer to this question. 

TBS: Did your family or his family tell you anything about your acting career? I hope you will not leave acting after your marriage? 

Mim: Not at all. His family never discourages me, rather they are very supportive of me and want me to focus on my career. Sony is supportive as well. I will resume work next week. I have a shoot for a commercial. I have also opened schedules for film shoots. 

TBS: Have you noticed any changes in yourself after your wedding? 

Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Sony Poddar. Photo: Reminiscence Photography
Bidya Sinha Saha Mim and Sony Poddar. Photo: Reminiscence Photography

Mim: I am still the same Mim. I can't notice any difference in me. We want to grow old together like this. Please keep us in your prayers.

 

Bidya Sinha Saha Mim / Sony Poddar / Wedding

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

