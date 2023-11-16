Three-day wedding and lifestyle expo begins in Ctg

M&M Business Communications is hosting a three-day wedding and lifestyle expo at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View aiming to bridge the gap between women entrepreneurs and buyers on 16 November. Photo: TBS

M&M Business Communications is hosting a three-day wedding and lifestyle expo at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View aiming to bridge the gap between women entrepreneurs and buyers.

Lawmaker from the reserved women's seat-19 of Chattogram Khadizatul Anwar Sony inaugurated the expo on Thursday and addressed the event as the chief guest.

Presided over by Manzuma Murshed, founder and CEO of M&M Communication, the inaugural event was also addressed by Monjurul Hoque, managing director of Barcode Restaurant Group, Mohammad Faisal, managing director of Este Medical Bangladesh, Abu Sayed Selim, and Munal Mahbu, vice president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, among others.

The expo will continue till tomorrow from 11am to 11pm.

A total of 70 renowned women entrepreneurs, fashion designers, brand companies and jewelry experts, and furniture brands from home and abroad are taking part in the expo with their diverse fashion and lifestyle products.

The participating brands include Mirella By Samiha, Women's Need, Anaqah, Veneto Furniture.bd, Opshora Fashion House, U By Mbrella, Nemali, Dreamweave by Simi, Dazzle by Sonia, Afreen, Queen's Modesty, Why So Sanjida, and Cape Town Fashion House, among others.

M&M Communication has partnered with Fit Elegance, Este Medical Bangladesh, Unilever, Robi Axiata, bKash, Wrapped Up, Bazar360 and The Business Standard in organising the expo.

"The expo aims at connecting women entrepreneurs and buyers. Hopefully, entrepreneurs will be able to speed up their business through the event," Manzuma Murshed of M&M Business Communications told The Business Standard.

She also expressed hope that people of the port city will visit the expo and enjoy shopping.