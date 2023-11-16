Three-day wedding and lifestyle expo begins in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 09:20 pm

Related News

Three-day wedding and lifestyle expo begins in Ctg

TBS Report
16 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 09:20 pm
M&amp;M Business Communications is hosting a three-day wedding and lifestyle expo at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View aiming to bridge the gap between women entrepreneurs and buyers on 16 November. Photo: TBS
M&M Business Communications is hosting a three-day wedding and lifestyle expo at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View aiming to bridge the gap between women entrepreneurs and buyers on 16 November. Photo: TBS

M&M Business Communications is hosting a three-day wedding and lifestyle expo at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View aiming to bridge the gap between women entrepreneurs and buyers.

Lawmaker from the reserved women's seat-19 of Chattogram Khadizatul Anwar Sony inaugurated the expo on Thursday and addressed the event as the chief guest.

Presided over by Manzuma Murshed, founder and CEO of M&M Communication, the inaugural event was also addressed by Monjurul Hoque, managing director of Barcode Restaurant Group, Mohammad Faisal, managing director of Este Medical Bangladesh, Abu Sayed Selim, and Munal Mahbu, vice president of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industries, among others.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The expo will continue till tomorrow from 11am to 11pm.

A total of 70 renowned women entrepreneurs, fashion designers, brand companies and jewelry experts, and furniture brands from home and abroad are taking part in the expo with their diverse fashion and lifestyle products.

The participating brands include Mirella By Samiha, Women's Need, Anaqah, Veneto Furniture.bd, Opshora Fashion House, U By Mbrella, Nemali, Dreamweave by Simi, Dazzle by Sonia, Afreen, Queen's Modesty, Why So Sanjida, and Cape Town Fashion House, among others.

M&M Communication has partnered with Fit Elegance, Este Medical Bangladesh, Unilever, Robi Axiata, bKash, Wrapped Up, Bazar360 and The Business Standard in organising the expo.

"The expo aims at connecting women entrepreneurs and buyers. Hopefully, entrepreneurs will be able to speed up their business through the event," Manzuma Murshed of M&M Business Communications told The Business Standard.

She also expressed hope that people of the port city will visit the expo and enjoy shopping.

Expo / CTG / Wedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A great egret, drawn by the catches of discarded traps, is in risk of entanglement. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Wetland wildlife paying dearly for the deadly ‘China Duari’

6h | Earth
Collage of leaders of western countries: TBS

Is the pro-Israel stand of the West starting to crack?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

1d | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

Fear of economic crisis intensifying!

59m | TBS Economy
The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

The story of becoming 'The Great Kohli'

29m | TBS SPORTS
The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

The biscuit export market is not increasing due to the crisis

1h | TBS Stories
Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

Why repeated searches of hospital in Gaza?

2h | TBS World