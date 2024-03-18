More Chinese tied the knot in 2023, lifting marriage rates for first time in nine years

China

Reuters
18 March, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 03:19 pm

Related News

More Chinese tied the knot in 2023, lifting marriage rates for first time in nine years

The data comes after China's Premier Li Qiang pledged in March that the government would work towards "a birth-friendly society and promote long term, balanced population development", as well as reducing the cost of childbirth, parenting and education

Reuters
18 March, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 03:19 pm
An engaged Chinese couple strike a pose for their wedding photographs at a studio in central Beijing 27 November, 2009. Photo: REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
An engaged Chinese couple strike a pose for their wedding photographs at a studio in central Beijing 27 November, 2009. Photo: REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The number of new marriages in China jumped 12.4% in 2023 from a year earlier, reversing a downtrend that has lasted for almost a decade as more youth tied the knot after delaying their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.   

The number of newlyweds rose to 7.68 million last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs last week. This was up 845,000 couples from 2022 but still far below the peak of 13.47 million couples hit in 2013.

The data comes after China's Premier Li Qiang pledged in March that the government would work towards "a birth-friendly society and promote long term, balanced population development", as well as reducing the cost of childbirth, parenting and education.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Policymakers are grappling with how to reverse a declining population, where the birthrate is falling and society is ageing rapidly. Roughly 300 million Chinese are expected to enter retirement in the coming decade - the equivalent of almost the entire U.S. population.

China's population fell for a second consecutive year in 2023, as the record low birth rate and deaths due to COVID-19 accelerated a downturn that officials fear will have profound long-term effects on the economy's growth potential.

Marriage rates are closely tied to birth rates, giving some cheer to policymakers, as an uptick in marriages could yield more babies and soften the population decline in 2024.     

More babies are being born in hospitals across China in the Year of the Dragon, which began on 10 February, financial news outlet Yicai recently reported , with the Dragon Chinese zodiac sign believed to be particularly auspicious.

Many young people, however, are opting to stay single or put off getting married due to poor job prospects, record youth unemployment and chronically low consumer confidence as growth in the world's second largest economy slows.

Asia

China / Wedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

2h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

3h | Panorama
Dr Naomi Hossain. Sketch: TBS

You cannot expect lasting change without holding the powerful accountable: Dr Naomi Hossain

4h | Panorama
The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

One of the carriages of the Bijoy Express train collapsed on a nearby house

15m | Videos
SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

SME Foundation seeks tax cut in upcoming budget

2h | Videos
Rupchada Tandoori

Rupchada Tandoori

1h | Videos
Air taxi to be launched in India

Air taxi to be launched in India

4h | Videos