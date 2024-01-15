Orsha and Imran tie the knot

15 January, 2024, 12:20 pm
Photo: Collected from Nazia Haque Orsha&#039;s facebook.
Photo: Collected from Nazia Haque Orsha's facebook.

Popular television actors Nazia Haque Orsha and Mostafizur Noor Imran have revealed they tied the knot recently.

The actress shared a couple of images as newlyweds on her Facebook profile on Sunday.

Photographed by Badhon Mahmud, the couple was seen in this candid photoshoot beside a bamboo garden in a rural setting and traditional Bengali attire.

"With nature and family, 'I' is now 'Us' -- officially married," Orsha wrote in the post's caption. Although Orsha shared the photos on Sunday, the couple got married in recent months, according to various sources.

Fans and admirers of the newlywed, along with celebrities from different arenas congratulated the couple, offering blessings and good wishes.

Nazia Haque Orsha came to the television industry after securing the fourth position in the popular beauty contest Lux Channel i Superstar 2009. Since then, the actress has delivered promising performances and become a reliable name to the fiction makers for intriguing and challenging characters.

Mostafizur Noor Imran, a well-known stage performer and theatre actor-instructor, made his film debut in 'Guerilla' (2011). He appeared prominently in 'Alpha', 'Shimanter Choruibhati', and 'Extra' (Iti, Tomari Dhaka), among many more films and television projects.

After playing significant roles in online series such as 'Money Honey' and 'Ekattor', Imran received massive applause with his portrayal in two of OTT platform HoiChoi's popular original series - first as Sub-Inspector Moloy Kumar in the Ashfaque Nipun directed 'Mohanagar' (season one) and then as Amlan in the Tanim Noor directed 'Kaiser'.

The newlywed couple was seen together in the Chorki-flick 'Jahan' (2023) and the Chorki original film 'Sahosh' (2022).

This marks the third celebrity marriage in the country's entertainment arena in the new year, as popular actress and model Moushumi Hamid tied the knot on Friday (January 12) with her fiance Abu Sayeed Rana and popular actor Farhan Ahmed Jovan married his fiance Sajin Ahmed Nirjona on the same day.

