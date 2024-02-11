Tk50 tax per guest proposed for weddings outside home

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 11:07 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) has called on the government to impose a Tk50 tax per guests for social events, including weddings, which host more than 100 guests and are organised outside one's houses from the upcoming fiscal year.

The institution made the proposal to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) aimed at increasing revenue collection during a pre-budget meeting at the board's headquarters in Agargaon of the capital.

"A provision can be introduced to impose Tk50 advance tax per guest for booking a hotel, restaurant or community centres for hosting more than 100 guests for a wedding, bridal shower, birthday, wedding anniversary, or any other social event other than business purpose," said Abdur Rahman Khan, a member of the ICMAB delegation and former president of the body.

In support of his proposal, Rahman, who is also an additional secretary of the finance ministry,  argued that Bangladeshis love festivals and spend a lot of money on such occasions.

"A lot of people do not have any tax files but they spend a huge sum of money on luxurious events. Paying advance tax before booking hotels, restaurants can be a source of revenue."

Responding positively to the proposal, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said, "In this case, we can also make proof of tax return submission mandatory. If someone wants to book a community centre for Tk5-10 lakh, we'll be able to see if they have submitted tax returns."

