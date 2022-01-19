Peaky Blinders story will now go beyond World War II

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed that he has drawn back from the original plan to end the story at the start of World War II.

The hit BBC crime drama is due to return for a sixth and final season, before ending with a film to wrap up the story.

"I have revised the scope of what it is. It will now go into and beyond the Second World War because I just think the energy that is out there in the world for this, I want to keep it going, and I want to see how this can progress beyond that," Knight told Empire.

He also said that he thinks of the sixth series as the end of the beginning.

Peaky Blinders season six is slated to start production in 2023.