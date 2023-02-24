House of the Dragon season 2 may return in summer of 2024

24 February, 2023, 10:05 am
The production of 'House of the Dragon' season 2 is just underway, HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that sometime in 2024 "is a good guess" for the series to return – although he did not reveal during which time of the year the popular series is scheduled for release.

However, Bloys also said that the show will not be eligible for the 2024 Emmy season (eligibility ends on 31 May 2024) — so it will most likely release in summer.

"My philosophy is that a good script is number one priority," he said. "I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we're excited about."

"Remember to get 'House of the Dragon' following up from 'Game of Thrones,' we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got 'House of the Dragon,'" Bloys noted. "To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what's going to work. So we're currently doing that. I'm not opposed to any number of shows. There's probably a natural limit to how many fans want, but I'm open to any as long as we feel really good about the scripts and the prospects for a series."

