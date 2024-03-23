Peaky Blinders movie confirms Cillian Murphy's return

Peaky Blinders movie confirms Cillian Murphy's return

Cillian Murphy to reprise Tommy Shelby role in Peaky Blinders movie adaptation

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy is reprising his role of Tommy Shelby, for the upcoming film adaptation of the hit series Peaky Blinders.

The actor is prepared to bring his unbeatable charisma and style back to the streets of Birmingham. The creators also hinted at a release window, with filming commencing this September.

In the show, the actor became a household name synonymous with the franchise worldwide, portraying Tommy Shelby, leader of the titular street gang. 

We still don't know the exact release date, but the most recent news is that production is set to begin in September 2024. 

Cillian has previously said that he'd be happy to take on the role if the script was good enough for him. In talks with Variety, the actor mentioned, "If we want to watch 50-year-old Tommy Shelby, I will be there. Let's do it."

Originally debuting on BBC Two internationally in 2013, Peaky Blinders became an instant sensation after being introduced on Netflix.

Although the series concluded in April 2022, Knight openly expressed his desire to extend the narrative into a movie which is finally in the works. Apart from Cillian Murphy, other cast members include Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Helen McCrory, and more.

