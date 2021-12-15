Nusraat Faria’s ‘Habibi’ makes it to the A list of BBC Asian Network playlist. Photo: Collected

Celebrated actor and singer Nusraat Faria Mazhar's third original song "Habibi" made it to the A list of BBC Asian Network playlists.

The actor adorns a glitzy avatar on her latest music video while the tune of the song has an Arab hue to it.

The "Pataka" famed singer shared the news on her Facebook account.

"Habibi made it to the A list of BBC Asian Network," shared Nusraat.

Along with Nusraat's "Habibi", songs by popular artists Arijit Singh, Zack Night among others also made it in the A list.

Produced under the banner of SVF Music, "Habibi" was released on 2 November.

Nusraat Faria Mazhar made her singing debut with "Pataka" in 2018. She released her second song "Ami Chai Thakte" after almost a two years hiatus.