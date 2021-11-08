‘Habibi’: Nusrat Fariha’s third single out now

Nusrat Fariha bedazzles her fans with her new song "Habibi". After 7 million views on her first song "Pataka", 17 million on her second "Ami Chai Thakte," Nusrat claims she has given her all to her third single.

According to Nusrat, she will remember the three weeks she had spent shooting for the music video. She mentions on a Facebook post, "you will see only 3.10 sec of it. This time I actually turn my sweat into blood."

In the song, you will find Nusrat playing a "queen" in search of her beloved- 'Habibi while she makes promises to love him wholeheartedly.

Photo: Collected

Nusrat had collaborated again with Baba Yadav, an Indian Film choreographer for 'Habibi'. The lyricist of the song is Nur Nobi and it was composed by Adib.

Produced under SVF Music's banner, you will find 'Habibi' on YouTube uploaded by SVF Music's official YouTube channel.