Nusraat Faria wraps up shooting for ‘Bangabandhu’

Popular actor Nusraat Faria Mazhar has wrapped up her part of shooting for the highly anticipated biopic "Bangabandhu".

Nusrat is playing the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the Shyam Benegal film.

Posting a picture with the director, Nusrat Faria shared the news about wrapping up her shoot on Facebook.

"What an amazing Journey! I am blessed, honored and happy. It's a wrap for "Sheikh Hasina" for the film. Every moment I will cherish rest of my life," shared Nusrat Faria.

The biopic of "Bangabandhu" starring Arefin Shuvo as Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is a joint venture of India and Bangladesh.

It also includes celebrated actor Chanchal Chowdhury, Siam Ahmed, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Sabila Nur among others in pivotal roles.

"Bangabandhu" is expected to hit the theatres in March 2022.