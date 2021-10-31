Gave my blood and sweat to ‘Habibi’: Nusrat Faria

Popular actor-singer Nusrat Faria Mazhar today shared the behind the scene experience of her upcoming single "Habibi".

She called her three weeks of filming the music video an experience to be remembered forever.

Taking to her social media handle, the actor reminisced her "Habibi" shooting days.

She wrote, "I was preparing for the song for atleast 20 days before the song, the constant pressure to look good and fit, on top of that I had to prepare for my 3rd-year final. We shot the song on 14th Oct, 15th was my paper. I was cranky, feeling low most of the time, was not with the best term with my close ones.

Also the pressure to make a content better n better. But you will see only 3.10 sec of it. This time I actually turn my sweat into blood.

I will always remember these 3 weeks of my life."

Earlier this week, the actor shared the official poster of "Habibi" where she sported a shimmery golden ensemble with high slits.

Produced under the banner of SVF Music, Nusraat's third song "Habibi" is all set to hit before Diwali on 2 November.

Nusraat Faria made her singing debut with 'Pataka' in 2018. She released her second song "Ami Chai Thakte" after almost a two years hiatus.