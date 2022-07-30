'Operation Sundarban' trailer welcomes you to the territory of tigers

Video of Official Trailer | Operation Sundarban | 4K Trailer | Dipankar Dipon | RWCSL

A gripping trailer of "Operation Sundarban" encapsulating the wilderness of Sundarban and unveiling the crime hovering around the deep forest, has dropped finally.

The film, which happens to be the country's first intense action thriller in Sundarban, is dedicated to Rab official PC Kanchan Ali among 30 other brave members who lost their lives during varied missions to demolish pirates of Sundarban.

The star-studded cast of the film features national award-winning actor Siam Ahmed, Nusraat Faria Mazhar, and veteran actor Riaz among others.

The trailer of the action flick includes stunning visuals including drone shots and eye-catching movements of the animals and the beauty of Sundarban.

It starts with monologues in Riaz's voice which says, "A dangerous syndicate of pirates has been built within the realm of this peaceful forest", and then goes on to capture the eyes of a fierce tiger looking for its prey amidst the darkness of the night.

Siam Ahmed makes a grand entry in the trailer as a member of the country's elite force who plans to catch the pirates in disguise as a member of a picnic party boat.

The intriguing footages suggest the discovery of a greater conspiracy prevailing in the deep forest.

Near the end of the trailer, Siam screams "Welcome to the territory of tigers".

Operation Sundarban is slated to hit the cinemas on 23 September.