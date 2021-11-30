‘Mission Extreme’ drops ‘Tikatulir Moore’ sequel

30 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 05:31 pm

‘Mission Extreme’ is slated to release on 3 December

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"Mission Extreme", starring Arifin Shuvo in lead, dropped the sequel of the popular song "Tikatulir Moore" titled "Panthapather Moore Ekta Cinemar Hall Royeche."

The glitzy song with funky lyrics unravels a happy ending of the original story about the pickpocket girl who finally falls in love with the boy.

The song premiered on 28 November on Jahangirnagar University campus during the promotion of "Mission Extreme".

The official YouTube channel of Cop Creations also released the song the next day (29 November).

The popular song "Tikatulir Moore" was released in the film "Dhaka Attack" in 2017.

'Mission Extreme' is slated to release on 3 December.

