Coke Studio Bangla’s Eid release is a unique mashup of folk and rap

Coke Studio Bangla presented another fusion rendition of 'Bhober Pagol' by Nigar Sumi and Jalali Set on Eid-ul-Fitr. Coke Studio Bangla's fourth song represents traditional Lalon Geeti alongside contemporary street style rap by Jalali Set.

Keeping the remnants of old Bangla songs alive, Coke Studio Bangla is constantly serving diversity to the listeners. 'Bhober Pagol' breaks new ground by being the first fusion of Lalon geeti and rap music. Female vocalist of Lalon band Nigar Sultana Sumi and Jalali Set strike a fine balance for a powerful aural experience.

Warda Ashraf, Armin Musa and Jannatul Ferdous Akbar also provided vocals for 'Bhober Pagol'.

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and Faizan Rashid Ahmad (Buno) were responsible for the composition and arrangement. The Jalali rap was written by Jalali Set and Shobai Pagol rap was written by K.M Mehedi Hasan Ansari.