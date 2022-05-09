Bangladeshi musician Mitu sings Mother’s Day special for India

Bangladeshi singer Mitu Karmaker has voiced a new song for an OVC in India on the occasion of Mother's Day.

The Mother's Day special featuring the young singer in a Hindi song was released Joy e-Bike's official YouTube channel.

"Where there is a Mother, there's a way. Joy e-bike celebrates all the Mothers who have never let hardships get in their way. Happy Mother's Day to this fierce force of nature," reads the YouTube post.

Mitu Karmakar, currently residing in Gujrat, shared her experience with The Business Standard and said that Music director Birju Kantharia, also the composer of the track, approached her after listening to one of her Bangla songs.

"I was asked to do a recording in their studio and we ended up releasing the song on 8 May," she said.

"I heard later that they listened to my songs from my class teacher and contacted me because they liked my voice," she recounted.

The OVC tells a story of mother and daughter buying a Joy e-Bike.