Three new songs from Imran

Musician Imran Mahmudul has voiced three new songs for his fans. The songs are 'Megher Nouka', 'Mon Moyuri' and 'Ekaki'. 'Megher Nouka' and 'Mon Moyuri' are already on YouTube.

'Megher Nouka' is from the movie 'Prahelika', directed by Chayanika Chowdhury written by Asif Iqba. Its music was composed by Imran himself. Shahriar Alam Marcel 'Mon Moyuri'. 'Ekaki' is written and composed by Dolan Mainak. Imran's co-star Konal in the first two songs.

"The lyrics of the movie song are great. Asif Iqbal Bhai's lyrics are loved by the audience. Konal and I sang the song with great love. Mon Moyuri is also amazing. The three songs are all different. Heartfelt love to the regular fans of my music. I am Imran today because of their love. I want to go further with this love," Imran said.