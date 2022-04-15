Coke studio Bangla’s third song pays tribute to Kazi Nazrul Islam

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 01:24 pm

Photo: Screengrab from YouTube
Photo: Screengrab from YouTube

After the success of two critically acclaimed songs Nasek Nasek and Prarthona, Coke Studio Bangla released their third song, Bulbuli, on 14 April, paying tribute to our national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam. Coke Studio Bangla Season 1 is ongoing and will release a total of 10 songs, with a few additional ones to be launched to celebrate special occasions.

Rituraj Baidya and Sanzida Mahmood Nandita provided vocals for this song. The song is produced by Shayan Chowdhury Arnob and music is composed by Shuvendu Das Shuvo. 

The Bangla Ghazal was written and composed by Kazi Nazrul Islam. Coke Studio Bangla attempted to fuse Spanish tunes with it and merged a small verse written by Syed Gousul Alam Shaon named "Dol Dol Dol Diyeche". 

The legendary song is an expression of both love and pain presented through a metaphoric relationship between the songbird, Bulbuli and its beloved, a spring flower. 

The band for this song comprised of Imran Ahmed (Acoustic Guitar), Shuvendu Das Shuvo (Classical Guitar), Saadul Islam (Acoustic Guitar), Faizan Rashid Ahmed (Bass), Kabil Mia (Trumpet), Rahin Haider (Tenor Saxophone), Sayonton Mangsang (Alto Saxophone), Pantho Kanai (Drums), Mohammad Mokarram Hossain (Percussions), Mithun Chakraborty (Percussions), Mubarak Islam (Percussions), Pradyut Chatterjea (Piano and Synth). 

Karishma Shanu Sovvota, Rubayat Rehman, and Jannatul Firdous Akbar provided background vocals for the track.

