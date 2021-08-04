Jennifer Aniston cuts contacts with unvaccinated people

Jennifer Aniston keeps her loved ones close, but she surrounds herself with only vaccinated people.

During an interview with In Style, 'Friends' actress confirms she strictly maintains keeping vaccinated company.

Jennifer said, "It is a real shame. I have just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether they had been vaccinated or not], and it was unfortunate. The actress added it is people's moral and professional obligation to inform if someone is vaccinated or not as it is possible to get tested every day.

Jennifer said some people are reluctant about taking vaccines simply out of nothing but sheer fear.

She has been maintaining social distancing and all other precautionary steps for Covid 19 since March 2020. In June last year, she has also urged her Instagram followers to wear masks. She wrote in her story, "WEAR A MASK and be responsible; just because things are opening doesn't mean it's safe." She expressed things have opened because of keeping the economy stable; it does not mean people can carelessly roam around without masks.

Recently, the Friends Reunion was widely praised by fans. She will be seen in The Morning Show, from September 2017,