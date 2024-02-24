Bangladesh reports one Covid-19 death, 37 positive cases

Bangladesh today recorded one Covid-19 death while it reported 37 Coronavirus positive cases.

"Bangladesh reported 10.22% Covid-19 positive cases as 362 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 66 while one Covid-19 death was reported here.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,488 people and infected 20,48,186 so far.

The recovery count rose to 20,15,259 as 32 other patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours, the statement added.

From the beginning of the pandemic, 98.39% Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.44% died, the DGHS statistics showed.