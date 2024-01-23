3rd, 4th doses of Covid-19 vaccination underway

Health

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 05:51 pm

Related News

3rd, 4th doses of Covid-19 vaccination underway

TBS Report
23 January, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 05:51 pm
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a &quot;Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine&quot; sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The Directorate General of Health Services has resumed administration of third and fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccination in nine centres of Dhaka from Sunday (21 January). 

Earlier, the health directorate gave instructions in this regard on Thursday (18 January) as the infection of coronavirus is increasing again and a new sub-variant of the virus was detected in the country.

Dr Mohammad Nizam Uddin, member secretary of the Covid-19 Vaccine Management Task Force at the DGHS, on Tuesday said, "We have sent the required vaccines to the centres.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The vaccination programme has been initiated with priority given to frontline health officials, individuals aged 60 and above, those aged 18 and above with chronic diseases or poor immunity, and pregnant women."

In the initial phase, booster doses (3rd and 4th dose) of the Pfizer VCV vaccine will be administered at nine centres in Dhaka city, he said. 

These centres are: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Sheikh Russel National Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital, Fulbaria Government Employees Hospital, and National Institute of Ear, Nose and Throat.

Subsequently, the Covid-19 vaccination programme will be gradually expanded to various specialised institutes, government hospitals in Dhaka, government medical college hospitals outside Dhaka, and district-level hospitals.

For the 1st and 2nd doses, the Pfizer RTU vaccine will be used. Initially, vaccination will be provided at Dhaka North City Corporation's Covid Dedicated Hospital in Mohakhali and Dhaka South City Corporation's Nayabazar Dhaka Metropolitan General Hospital.

For the 3rd and 4th doses, recipients will need to download the vaccination card from the Surokkha website or app and take it to the centres.

Bangladesh / Top News

COVID-19 / Coronavirus / Vaccine / Covid Vaccination / Covid-19 Vaccine / DGHS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

4h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

9h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

9h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

17m | Videos
Record-breaking low temperatures in Chuadanga and Sirajganj

Record-breaking low temperatures in Chuadanga and Sirajganj

1h | Videos
Iran plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq!

Iran plans to withdraw US troops from Iraq!

3h | Videos
Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

Russia suspends operations at fuel export terminal after suspected Ukrainian drone attack

22h | TBS World