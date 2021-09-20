‘I am still zero’ Nusraat Faria Mazhar rates her acting skills

In her short career of six years, Popular actress Nusrat Faria has acted in 18 movies.

She has been part of both Tollywood and Dhallywood industries. A number of her films are also awaiting release. In a recent chat with The Business Standard, Faria spoke about her career and future projects.

Nusraat Faria Mazhar. Photo: Noor A Alam/ TBS

TBS: Since full-fledged shoots are yet to start, what are you busy with now?

Nusraat Faria: Lately, I have been busy shooting for commercials. Also, I have some movie dubs in hand. I have recently finished dubbing for 'Patal Ghar.' Then, there was a shoot for a Berger advertisement. Soon, I have scheduled a commercial for Chaldal. I am a brand ambassador of some brands. So, I have to set free time for advertisements between schedules.

A few of your movies are awaiting release. Which one are you looking forward to the most?

NFM: Honestly, I have high expectations for each of the movies. Be it Operation Sundarban, PatalGhar, or Dhaka 2040 - all the movies have been made with great care. I dedicatedly worked in all of them. They all have different stories and characters. That's why the expectations are higher. We have to wait and see how audiences react to our work.

Nusraat Faria Mazhar. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

In a career spanning over six years, what would you consider your best achievement?

NFM: When I stood in front of the camera for the first time, my only goal was to have a deep bond with the camera. I feel I have been able to create that bond. In a career of no more than six years, I have acted in 18 movies. I think this is the best achievement of my life. I have earned a lot of love, respect, and plenty of opportunities in this short time.

During the shoot for your first film in 2015, you said you felt nervous in front of the camera. After all these years, how do you feel?

NFM: Well, now it's a part of my everyday routine. I don't feel as nervous as before. But honestly, doing something new, like the first week of shooting any movie or doing a big project, I feel nervous. It is something I have had since childhood. I believe it's a good sign. It helps me regain my confidence.

You were already a media personality before starting your career as an actress. Looking back ten years, which period will you describe as the best time of your life?

NFM: Well, it's been roughly nine years. I started working in the media in 2013 after my HSC. Looking back, I see phases of struggles and numerous great memories. There were ups and downs along the way. All these good and bad phases helped me along my journey. Ups and downs are an inevitable part of our lives. They teach us maturity. What I've achieved so far are the fruits of my hard work and devotion. That's why each of my work is important to me.

Honestly, I'm delighted with what I'm doing presently. Back then, I had a personal life. I often miss that part of my life.

Nusraat Faria Mazhar. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

There is a term called film politics in all countries. Does it exist in Dhallywood too? Have you ever faced that?

NFM: I prefer to call it favoritism, instead of politics. People often cast actors whom they like. But again, it exists everywhere. I have been a victim of favoritism and ironically I have also heard that I have made it in this industry because of favoritism. But at the end of the day, nothing but your talent ensures your stability here.

How is it different from Dhaka to work in Kolkata?

NFM: Actually, It's not that different. It depends on the team I'm working with. I feel comfortable working in both industries. Our local industry is taking forward strides frequently.

How long do you want to see yourself as a Bangla actress?

NFM: I always want to remain an actress. Since childhood, I have heard a lot of myths about Bangla cinema and actresses. But I have earned a lot of love, respect, and honour here. My earlier perception has changed. That's why I feel proud to be a Bangla actress. I have a desire to have a career like our legendary actresses. My journey has just started and there is a long way to go.

How will you rank your acting on a scale of 1-10?

NFM: I won't rank myself. I am still zero.

When is a new song coming?

NFM: It's coming soon. We are working on it. I am very excited about this new song. It will be as good as the previous songs. It will come out with a bang. I'm eagerly waiting for its release.

Now a personal question: Has your love life brought any changes in your life?

NFM: I am engaged now. Our relationship didn't bring any changes to my personal or professional life.