'Negotiation is the primary option if pirates seize control of a ship'

Given the recent hijacking of the Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship MV Abdullah, what can you tell us about the protocols to safeguard vessels out on sea?

Numerous maritime territories are susceptible to piracy. Among them is Somalia, recognised as a dangerous zone where vessels fall victim to hijackings. In such instances, the primary safeguards typically rely on the mariners' "lookout" or cautious vigilance.

The pivotal responsibility of preventing piracy falls upon the marine staff, who are only equipped with some specific instructions. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) guides this effort by circulating the MSC 1/Circular 1343, which outlines precautions for navigating through high-risk areas.

Adhering to precautions could prevent piracy. It is important to highlight that marine personnel are unarmed and lack training in combat or self-defence against firearms and missiles. On the other hand, pirates are well-equipped, prepared, trained and knowledgeable about their targets — including vulnerabilities of a ship and optimal points of attack.

Therefore, marine personnel must heighten their vigilance when navigating through risky areas. They must maintain an additional level of scrutiny to safeguard their vessel. It becomes especially crucial in danger zones where pirates often utilise small and swift skiffs, putting cargo ships at a disadvantage in any potential confrontation.

Efforts are taken such as accelerating the ship's speed or driving it in a zigzag pattern. The next line of defence involves resisting pirates being aboard. Mariners could fortify the ship's railings with barbed wire or employ fire hoses to spray high-temperature water as deterrents. These defensive tools necessitate brave defenders, especially since pirates often possess highly lethal weaponry.

However, once pirates board the ship, little can be done unless the security alarm's hidden buttons are activated. It's important to note that these buttons are typically stored either on the smartphone of a security officer or in a designated location on the ship's bridge.

Once activated, the alarm will alert all contact points like nearby vessels, including foreign patrol ships. This should be done without triggering a warning bell on the distressed ship to prevent escalating the situation and risking the lives of hostages.

There exists a safety protocol handbook that guides the handling of various emergencies. By adhering to the procedures outlined in this handbook, mariners could effectively minimise risks.

In recent times, the incidence of piracy has decreased, leading some mariners to overlook safety guidelines. The mariners of the MV Abdullah may have neglected these guidelines too.

Additionally, a contributing factor could be the lack of support from neighbouring ships. The ongoing Houthi tensions might have diverted counter-piracy warships' attention to other areas, reducing their due presence in the vicinity.

The conventional method of safeguarding a hijacked ship involves alerting designated contact points, prompting patrol ships to initiate rescue efforts. However, executing a rescue operation isn't easy for patrol ships due to the risk of engaging in gunfire exchanges. Such counterattacks could result in severe consequences, including casualties.

We have heard about employing snipers. And what is the role of insurance companies?

As piracy poses a significant threat to international trade, various insurance and security companies have emerged to address this danger. However, these ventures are primarily driven by business interests.

Likewise, numerous security companies have emerged to protect consignments. They have snipers. Also, the companies deal with ransom delivery. Security guards can be hired from various coastal countries such as those in the Gulf of Aden, the Indian coast and even Somalia.

Insuring cargo ships is essential, yet standard insurance policies typically do not include coverage for piracy or war risks. Therefore, shipowners must purchase expensive premiums to protect shipments traversing hazardous zones. The premiums can vary significantly depending on the level of risk, often exceeding a million dollars rather than just $10,000-$20,000.

What happens when a ship gets hijacked in international waters? What are the steps of rescuing the ship?

There isn't an established process for rescuing a hijacked ship. Typically, pirates do not immediately demand ransom. Instead, they drive the ship to a location under their control and initiate communication with the shipowner.

A prolonged negotiation may ensue, and upon reaching a successful agreement, a third party, often agencies in the US with established deals with pirates, facilitates the ransom delivery. This process seems like a syndicate. Once the ransom is received, the pirates may release the ship. In some cases, associations of shipowners or seafarers contribute to the ransom.

Negotiation is the primary option when pirates seize control of a ship.

No dedicated regulations are there targeting piracy specifically. Instead, mariners rely on guidelines provided by the IMO.

Nevertheless, the implementation of alarm systems or networks aligns with the ISPS Code, which outlines protocols for utilising such alarms to enhance maritime security.

The ISPS Code comprises a series of measures designed to bolster the security of both ships and port facilities. It includes details about ISPS security trainers, ISPS-compliant port facilities, and Recognized Security Organizations (RSOs) designated to ensure security compliance for both ships and ports.

Another protective measure is the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a comprehensive convention consisting of 320 Articles, nine annexes and seventeen parts. Within this legal framework, UNCLOS provides a clear definition of piracy. However, beyond this definition, it does not offer further provisions related to piracy prevention or intervention.

Mariners frequently undergo training that includes instruction on best management practices, as outlined in the IMO Circular MSC 1/Circular 1334, published in 2009. This guidance aims to assist shipowners, companies, ship operators, shipmasters and crews in preventing and combating acts of piracy and armed robbery against ships.

Why does a naval force of a country rescue a distressed ship of another country?

The International Maritime Bureau emphasises the importance of regional cooperation to combat piracy. For instance, the Indian Navy assists in counter-piracy campaigns across the Indian Sea.

According to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), if a ship receives a distress alert from a ship, it is obligated to proceed and aid the distressed vessel. However, if the ship perceives that assisting the distressed ship would endanger its safety, the captain is not bound to proceed.

Fortunately, when it comes to the safety of lives at sea, assistance is readily extended from various quarters. This sense of human responsibility forms the basis for regional cooperation, which operates voluntarily.