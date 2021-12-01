‘Gulshan Avenue’ season 2 premieres today

Glitz

01 December, 2021, 04:05 pm
‘Gulshan Avenue’ season 2 premieres today

The show will air 5 days a week from Wednesday to Sunday at 8:20 pm

Gulshan Avenue season 2. Photo: Courtesy
Gulshan Avenue season 2. Photo: Courtesy

New mega-series "Gulshan Avenue" season 2 is all set to hit BanglaVision today (1 December).

The show will air 5 days a week from Wednesday to Sunday at 8:20 pm.

"The mothers of our region like West Bengali drama because of the plot twists. People who have different tastes will also enjoy this show as we have included lots of twists but also kept intact our local context," shares BanglaVision programme chief Tarek Akhand.

Gulshan Avenue season 2. Photo: Courtesy
Gulshan Avenue season 2. Photo: Courtesy

The drama, written and directed by Nima Rahman, will follow the story of the influential Chowdhury family. Despite being financially affluent, the family adheres to traditions of a bygone era.

Warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in cheque bounce case
Warrant issued against Ameesha Patel in cheque bounce case

The drama features Tariq Anam Khan, Tanvin Sweety, Deepa Khandakar, Farzana Chumki, Mim Chowdhury, Subrata Chakrabarti and Shatabdi Wadud among others.

 

Gulshan Avenue season 2 / drama / Banglavision

Comments

