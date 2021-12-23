Ferdous begins shooting for 'Dampara'

Good news for Ferdous Ahmed fans, as the popular actor is slated to begin shooting for Suddhoman Choitan's next film 'Dampara' on Thursday.

Based on a true story, 'Dampara' portrays the heroic deeds of a daring police officer, Shamsul Haque, who lost his life during the Liberation War of 1971 on active duty.

While Ferdous will play the lead role of Shamsul and Ashna Habib Bhabna that of his wife's, Mahmuda Haque Chowdhury, Anan Zaman wrote the script.

Shamsul was the superintendent of Chattogram Police in 1971. Pakistani armed forces brutally tortured him to death during the Liberation War on April 17, 1971.

Anan Zaman said, "How Shamsul Haque fought against the Pakistani forces and how he was killed will be shown in the film."