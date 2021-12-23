Ferdous begins shooting for 'Dampara'

Glitz

UNB
23 December, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 03:49 pm

Related News

Ferdous begins shooting for 'Dampara'

Based on a true story, 'Dampara' portrays the heroic deeds of a daring police officer, Shamsul Haque, who lost his life during the Liberation War of 1971 on active duty

UNB
23 December, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 03:49 pm
Ferdous begins shooting for &#039;Dampara&#039;. Photo: Collected
Ferdous begins shooting for 'Dampara'. Photo: Collected

Good news for Ferdous Ahmed fans, as the popular actor is slated to begin shooting for Suddhoman Choitan's next film 'Dampara' on Thursday.

Based on a true story, 'Dampara' portrays the heroic deeds of a daring police officer, Shamsul Haque, who lost his life during the Liberation War of 1971 on active duty.

While Ferdous will play the lead role of Shamsul and Ashna Habib Bhabna that of his wife's, Mahmuda Haque Chowdhury, Anan Zaman wrote the script.

Shamsul was the superintendent of Chattogram Police in 1971. Pakistani armed forces brutally tortured him to death during the Liberation War on April 17, 1971.

Anan Zaman said, "How Shamsul Haque fought against the Pakistani forces and how he was killed will be shown in the film."

Ashna Habib Bhabna / Ferdous / Dhallywood / Dampara

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

3h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

6h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

1h | Videos
Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

1h | Videos
Cities with most traffic in the world

Cities with most traffic in the world

1h | Videos
Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US