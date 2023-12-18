Shabnoor to make comeback with Chayanika Chowdhury's new film

Dhallywood's iconic actress and one of the most successful stars in mainstream commercial films Shabnoor is set to return to acting with Chayanika Chowdhury's brand new project "Matal Hawa" alongside prominent actor Mahfuz Ahmed.

Sunday marked the 45th birthday of the acclaimed actress, and director Chayanika Chowdhury announced the news regarding her upcoming film starring the superstar on Sunday night from her verified Facebook profile.

"I have previously shared my desire to make a film with Shabnoor and Mahfuz Ahmed; never thought that this would become a reality this soon. Yes, this is happening. The film's name is 'Matal Hawa', a story by Mahfuz Ahmed and written by Raihan Khan," Chowdhury wrote.

According to Chowdhury, the discussion of this new movie began as an aftermath of her interaction with the actress, followed by the screening of the director's film 'Prahelika' which marked the comeback of the popular television and silver screen actor Mahfuz Ahmed.

The director mentioned that the scriptwriting team had been working on the film for the last four months; however, adding that the shooting will begin once the team is ready to roll, whenever the actors are ready.

"We are not in a hurry since she (Shabnoor) will perform after such a long time!! There should be planning. Furthermore, we want this film to outperform 'Prahelika'. We'll go to the shooting when my artists are ready and our team is ready. There is no rush, not at all - because I always remember the tortoise and the hare narrative. Our goal is to make a great cinema," Chowdhury wrote.

The movie will hit the theatres in any of the Eid festivities next year, according to various sources.

Shabnoor had been living in Australia for more than a decade. The actress has recently returned to her motherland after three years.

The actress made her acting debut in the 1993 film Chandni Raatey, directed by Ehtesham. Her performances alongside late heartthrob superstar Salman Shah made the pair a successful duo, and she is also best known for taking the country's commercial cinema to new heights with her films alongside Riaz, Shakil Khan, Ferdous Ahmed, Amin Khan, Shakib Khan and others.