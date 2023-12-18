Shabnoor to make comeback with Chayanika Chowdhury's new film

Splash

UNB
18 December, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 11:46 am

Related News

Shabnoor to make comeback with Chayanika Chowdhury's new film

The movie will hit the theatres in any of the Eid festivities next year

UNB
18 December, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 11:46 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Dhallywood's iconic actress and one of the most successful stars in mainstream commercial films Shabnoor is set to return to acting with Chayanika Chowdhury's brand new project "Matal Hawa" alongside prominent actor Mahfuz Ahmed.

Sunday marked the 45th birthday of the acclaimed actress, and director Chayanika Chowdhury announced the news regarding her upcoming film starring the superstar on Sunday night from her verified Facebook profile.

"I have previously shared my desire to make a film with Shabnoor and Mahfuz Ahmed; never thought that this would become a reality this soon. Yes, this is happening. The film's name is 'Matal Hawa', a story by Mahfuz Ahmed and written by Raihan Khan," Chowdhury wrote.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to Chowdhury, the discussion of this new movie began as an aftermath of her interaction with the actress, followed by the screening of the director's film 'Prahelika' which marked the comeback of the popular television and silver screen actor Mahfuz Ahmed.

The director mentioned that the scriptwriting team had been working on the film for the last four months; however, adding that the shooting will begin once the team is ready to roll, whenever the actors are ready.

"We are not in a hurry since she (Shabnoor) will perform after such a long time!! There should be planning. Furthermore, we want this film to outperform 'Prahelika'. We'll go to the shooting when my artists are ready and our team is ready. There is no rush, not at all - because I always remember the tortoise and the hare narrative. Our goal is to make a great cinema," Chowdhury wrote.

The movie will hit the theatres in any of the Eid festivities next year, according to various sources.

Shabnoor had been living in Australia for more than a decade. The actress has recently returned to her motherland after three years.

The actress made her acting debut in the 1993 film Chandni Raatey, directed by Ehtesham. Her performances alongside late heartthrob superstar Salman Shah made the pair a successful duo, and she is also best known for taking the country's commercial cinema to new heights with her films alongside Riaz, Shakil Khan, Ferdous Ahmed, Amin Khan, Shakib Khan and others.

Shabnoor / Actress Shabnoor / Dhallywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

3h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

5h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

5h | Panorama
Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

7m | TBS Programs
Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

17h | TBS SPORTS
Military pressure on Hamas will not stop: Netanyahu

Military pressure on Hamas will not stop: Netanyahu

15h | TBS World
The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

The current state of Bangladesh's economy and what the future holds. An analysis by Dr. Ahsan H Mansur

19h | TBS Economy