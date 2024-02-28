Rupanty Akid: From down under to Dhallywood

Photo: Courtesy

In Bangladesh, it is not uncommon for veteran cultural luminaries to disapprove of young newcomers who struggle with the "correct" pronunciations of Bangla words, or their apparent unfamiliarity with the entertainment industry's norms.

Born and raised in Australia, actress Rupanty Akid falls into that category. The actress, who made her debut in films with Shihab Shaheen's 'Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya', has a distinctive Bangla pronunciation that is tinged with an Australian accent.



Yet, her passion for art and entertainment has led her to act in about 15 television dramas, starting with 'Probashe Porobashi', directed by Azizul Hakim, in 2013.

In her role as 'Mili' in 'Kacher Manush Dure Thuiya' - which debuted on 22 February on Chorki - Rupanty plays a young girl who relocates to Australia with her Bangladeshi parents, living life in a shared apartment with Farhan, the lead character portrayed by Pritom Hasan.

During our conversation, her spirited and bubbly demeanour was immediately apparent, a stark contrast to the character she brought to life on screen.

Mili struggles to find her own identity on foreign land and takes on a personality that requires her to be slightly rude and rough. The budding actress admits this character didn't really line up with her usual self.

Photo: Courtesy

"Playing the character was especially hard because I couldn't relate to the dialogues and the scenes written for me," says Rupanty.



Rupanty feels movie scenes that take place in foreign shores should be scripted by writers who live in those countries to make it sound more authentic.

"These writers should be given a chance to write so the characters and stories feel real and believable to the viewers," she said.



For newcomers, blending in with the experienced cast can be a daunting challenge. Rupanty, however, remains undaunted.

"I don't get swayed by how popular my co-stars are. Instead, their support and behaviour on set shape my acting."

She highlighted the positive impact her co-stars, particularly Pritom Hasan, had on her performance.

"Pritom would personally recite his lines to me during my close-up shots, instead of having a crew member stand in. This support made my portrayal more genuine," she reflected.



Diving deeper into the conversation, Rupanty opened up about her perspective on Bangladesh. Even though she found herself at odds with the choice of certain dialogues in the movie that were intended as insults, she chooses to view the country through a lens tinted with optimism.

"With a deep appreciation and respect for Bangladesh's culture and its people, I prefer to appreciate my country from afar, holding onto my positive experiences," she says.

"In my delusional mind, I opt to overlook the harsher realities that might be depicted through certain content. As they say, 'ignorance is bliss'," Rupanty, a fan of action and thrillers, explained.

Growing up in a culturally active family, Rupanty developed a fondness for acting, or the art of performing, from her father, Akidul Islam, who was a scriptwriter.

Graduating from the Western Sydney University in Australia, she first came into contact with Bangladeshi dramas and movies through 'Probashe Porobashi', where Rupanty and her best friend Nazah Hakim played roles.

"The parents of my best friend were creating this series, so when I was asked to act, I didn't really hesitate," says Rupanty.

In 2015, her career took off with popular television drama 'Hello Bangladesh', starring Mahfuz Ahmed and Richie Solaiman. Rupanty, however, has been a model since she is a child.

"I loved being in front of the camera ever since I was a little child. I also have photos of me posing like a model," she said.