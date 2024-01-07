When cacophony faded into quietness

Features

Tousef Islam & Nayem Ali
07 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 06:39 pm

Related News

When cacophony faded into quietness

As the general holiday today for the national elections made for an extended weekend, the capital adorned itself with an emptiness that is as striking as it is surreal

Tousef Islam & Nayem Ali
07 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 06:39 pm

An incessant cacophony has become part of Dhaka's characteristics.

Yet as Bangladesh went to polls amid a political buzz, the capital went quiet – quite literally.  

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Most of Dhaka's denizens hail from various corners of the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The government announced a general holiday today – making way for an extended weekend following the Friday and Saturday

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

As the elections were about, many of them went back to their roots to exercise their voting rights.

Some went for vacations, others just chose not to go out.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Concurringly, the city adorned itself with an emptiness that is as striking as it is surreal.

It gives Dhaka a moment of suspended animation, an interlude of stillness.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Roads that once pulsated with ceaseless movement, honking horns and bustling crowds now lay silent and still, save for the occasional echoes of children's laughter that ricochet off the walls of the buildings.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The very essence of the city seems to have shifted gears, exchanging its usual frenetic rhythm for a rare moment of calm.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

In this absence of the usual throngs, children reclaim the streets as their playgrounds.

Their laughter, once drowned amidst the city's clamour, now reverberates freely.

Photo: Nayem Ali

With unbridled joy, they play hopscotch and kick makeshift footballs, get lost in a game of cricket and in general savour the newfound expanses usually crowded with vehicles and pedestrians.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Families, often confined by time constraints and busy schedules, find themselves in a state of unexpected togetherness.

Photo: Nayem Ali

 Sitting on stoops or gathering in small pockets of greenery, they share stories, laughter, and meals, relishing the intimacy of these moments.

The hush that blankets the city seems to foster a sense of closeness among these individuals who are usually swept up in the relentless rush of urban life.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

In a way, it is a spectacle as Dhaka morphs into a placid tableau.

Short-lived and sparse, it also offers a glimpse into an alternate reality.

Photo: Nayem Ali

As the sun sets on this anomalous chapter in Dhaka's narrative, one cannot help but ponder the significance of this fleeting intermission.

For in this rare vacancy, amidst the departing crowds and quietude, lies a poignant reminder of the city's ebb and flow - an interplay of motion and pause in the tapestry of urban existence.

Photo: Nayem Ali
Photo: Nayem Ali

Top News

Dhaka / Bangladesh National Election / City Life

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

47m | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

7h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

22m | Videos
Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

57m | Videos
Sheikh Hasina - hopeful to form the government again

Sheikh Hasina - hopeful to form the government again

2h | Videos
The reaction of celebrities by voting

The reaction of celebrities by voting

2h | Videos