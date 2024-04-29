Tipu-Prity murder: AL leader Ashraf, 32 others indicted

AL Leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, 40, and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity, 22, were murdered amid busy traffic in the capital on 24 March 2022. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Monday framed charges against 33 accused in the case over the killing of Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu and a female college student in the Shahjahanpur area around two years back.

The trial in the case began formally through framing the charges.

Dhaka Special Judge Court Judge Ali Hossain passed the order after rejecting an appeal to exclude the accused's names from the charges.

The court also set 21 May to record testimony of the witnesses in the case, public prosecutor Md Rafik Uddin said.

On 25 April, a hearing on the appeal for the exclusion of the accused was held, while the court set 29 April for framing the charges against the accused.

Dhaka Metropolitan South unit Organizing Secretary of Awami League Golam Ashraf Talukder, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) ward councillor and Awami League leader Maruf Ahmed Mansur, expelled president of ward No 10 Jubo League Maruf Reza Sagor, Motijheel Thana unit of Jatiya Party leader Juber Alam Khan Robin, former convenor of Habibullah Bahar College unit Chhatra League Sohel Shahriar, former general secretary of Motijheel Thana unit of Chhatra League Khairul Islam Matbor and former president of ward No-11 unit of Jubo League Kamruzzaman Babu, Sumon Shikder Musa, Masum Muhammad Akash were among the accused.

On the night of 24 March 2022, Tipu, who was on a microbus, and Samia Afrin Priti, a 22-year-old college student who was returning home on a cycle rickshaw, were killed in firing in front of Islami Bank Hospital at Shahjahanpur in Dhaka.

Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL Motijheel committee and Priti was a Begum Badrunnesa Government College student. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.

They were all stuck in a traffic jam in the area when a biker wearing a helmet and a mask appeared from nowhere and fired at them.

The next day, a case was filed against unidentified people over the double murder.

On 5 June last year, the investigation office of the case submitted a charge sheet against 33 people.