Auto News of the Week

Honda launched its first-ever electric crossover

Catching up to the current trend of green cars, Honda unveiled its first ever electric crossover- the Prologue.

Like other Japanese automakers, Honda was never too interested in its electric lineup of cars… Until now. Jointly developed with General Motors, the all electric five seater midsize crossover will share the same BEV3 electric vehicle platform as the Cadillac Lyric along with its Ultium battery management system.

Honda expects to sell at least 60,000 units of its 'traditional looking' electric crossover in the United States at its rollout year of 2024 while anticipating total sales to reach half a million by 2030.

Farewell to the V10! Audi signing off with the limited R8 GT RWD

Audi comes forth with its final version of the R8 V10. The R8 GT will have a similar power figure to the Quattro, while weighing 20 kilograms lighter, ranging from 562hp to a whopping 602hp produced by the 5200cc V10 but all of which delivered to the rear wheels.

Limited to only 333 units, the R8 GT will also come with an improved 7 speed dual clutch transmission with quicker shifts leading to a noteworthy 0-100km/h time of 3.4 seconds and top speed of 320km/h.

The GT can be separated from the regular R8s through the black badging, glossy carbon fibre splitters in the front and side spats, rear scoops and a functional lifted rear wing- also in black!