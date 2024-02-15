Mercedes-Benz plans to launch electric equivalent lineups in Bangladesh by April 2024

Photo: UNB

Rancon Motors Ltd (general distributor of Mercedes-Benz) has partnered with Genex Infrastructure Ltd to set up electric equivalent (EQ) charging stations in Dhaka and other important locations in Bangladesh.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Mercedes-Benz showroom in Rangs Babylonia Tower at Tejgaon recently.

They said the Mercedes-Benz Dhaka is planning to launch its EQ lineups by April 2024 with five different models.

For smooth operation and ensuring ease of customers' life Genex and Rancon are planning to set up charging stations nationwide before the launch of the EQ cars, they also said.

The company informed that seven EQ charging stations will be established in Dhaka by April 2024 while 14 EQ charging stations will be set up in important locations across the country.

It also said that Bangladesh is an ideal country for EV vehicles, as usual journey routes are not more than 300km. All EQ lineup vehicles from Mercedes have an advertised range of over 450km-650km/charge.

For that, Mercedes-Benz and Genex Infrastructure Ltd will set up 21 EQ charging stations nationwide covering premium hotels, tourist destinations, highway restaurants, shopping malls and critical commercial areas, it added.

According to experts, electric vehicles are widely deemed as the promising technology in sustainable transportation field, again less import duty and reduced fuel cost is a key factor for customers to move forward to own electric vehicles.

According to Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) sources, the "Electric Vehicle Charging Guidelines" have been prepared to provide a framework to establish a wide network of charging stations across the country taking it as priority for future automotive transformation.

During the event Imran Zaman Khan, Divisional Director of Rancon Motors Limited said, "We are all working together to achieve the goal of Smart Bangladesh. Our aim is to work towards increasing the penetration of electric vehicles in Bangladesh and ensure a seamless and convenient experience for our customers through charging stations."

The initiative of Rancon Motors Limited is also helping to support the government's vision, he also said.

Mahmudul Hasan Lorance, Deputy General Manager, Genex Infrastructure Limited said, "As more people start using electric vehicles, the demand for charging stations will increase. Our skilled and dedicated EPC team is ready to complete the project properly for a seamless customer experience."

From Rancon Motors, Chief Executive Officer Redwanul Zia, Head of Marketing Chowdhury Md Nabil Hasan were present while chief operating officer Syed Shafiqul Hassan, Deputy General Manager (Finance)Mahmudul Hasan Lorance, Sr Manager (Solution and R&D) Pallab Kumar Paul, Assistant Manager Business Engagement of Genex Infrastructure Ltd Ghalib Mohammad Karim were present at the event.