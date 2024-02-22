Mercedes-Benz hits cars returns forecast as inflation, supply chain costs bite

World+Biz

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 01:46 pm

Related News

Mercedes-Benz hits cars returns forecast as inflation, supply chain costs bite

Over the course of 2023, the carmaker warned of supply snags and inflation weighing on sales, with price wars particularly in the electric vehicle segment placing pressure on margins

Reuters
22 February, 2024, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 01:46 pm
A view shows model E400e 4Matic of Mercedes-Benz, a German automobile manufacturer, displayed during an event a day ahead of the official opening of the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, 4 September 2023. REUTERS
A view shows model E400e 4Matic of Mercedes-Benz, a German automobile manufacturer, displayed during an event a day ahead of the official opening of the 2023 Munich Auto Show IAA Mobility, in Munich, Germany, 4 September 2023. REUTERS

Mercedes-Benz, on Thursday reported an adjusted return on sales in its car division of 12.6% for 2023, in line with its forecast, as inflation and supply chain-related costs ate into its profits.

Yet it forecast lower adjusted returns on sales across the cars and vans division for 2024, expecting 10-12% for cars and 12-14% for Vans, down from this year's 15.1%.

Over the course of 2023, the carmaker warned of supply snags and inflation weighing on sales, with price wars particularly in the electric vehicle segment placing pressure on margins.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Still, Mercedes-Benz, the first of Germany's three top carmakers to report 2023 results, was expected to have the highest returns margin among the three, in part due to its strategy of passing higher costs to customers.

The luxury carmaker raised its average price by 2% to 74,200 euros ($80,395.70) and increased spending on research and development for future technologies like its MB.OS platform.

Group earnings before interest and taxes fell to 19.7 billion euros from 20.5 billion euros last year despite a 2% rise in revenue.

($1 = 0.9229 euros)

Mercedes Benz / cars / forecast / supply chain / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Dhakaites cannot miss the chocolate brown flying machine swooping on a rubbish bin and vanishing in thin air in no time. Photo: Sayed Zakir Hossain

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

2h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

6h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

4h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

Biden insulted Putin as a bigot

2h | Videos
AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

AI assistant that can search and summarize PDFs

3h | Videos
Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

Book exchange festival at Chattogram University

16h | Videos
Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

Plastic Container Manufacturing Process

17h | Videos