2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

A few weeks ago, we reviewed the Mitsubishi Xpander Cross - a 7-seater crossover that was designed to look rough and tough, and offers features which more caters towards buyers seeking for luxury with utility.

The Xpander on the other hand, is the regular variant which quickly became popular ever since the original model was launched by Mitsubishi Motors in Bangladesh in 2018. In fact, this model quickly became one of the top choices among buyers of brand new vehicles in Bangladesh.

Five years down the line, Mitsubishi Motors recently added yet another facelift to the Xpander in 2023. In this feature, we explore this newest Xpander and embark on a detailed exploration of the key features, design elements, performance, and its overall appeal. Our journey includes a short drive to Purbachal, where we had the opportunity to test out a brand-new Xpander, courtesy of Rangs Limited, the authorised distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in Bangladesh.

The headlight of the facelifted Xpander has been redesigned to look sharper and fits more seamlessly to the front fascia, creating a commanding visual presence. Photo: Akif Hamid

To be fair, the Xpander was never considered to be the most visually appealing car in its segment. Afterall, it was made to embrace its role as a dependable family vehicle, patiently waiting to be chosen for daily carpool duties and school runs.

The design of the new one however, looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. The headlight receives a redesign that's sharper and fits more seamlessly to the front fascia. This creates a commanding visual presence, while its sculpted body adds a touch of dynamism. The design strikes a balance between sophistication and practicality, with its elevated ground clearance and stylish alloy wheels making it an appealing choice for families.

Notably, Mitsubishi has incorporated distinctive rear lighting elements that enhance its visual appeal. Photo: Akif Hamid

Notably, Mitsubishi has incorporated distinctive rear lighting elements that enhance its visual appeal. The rear bumper is also equipped with integrated reflectors which not only improves visibility from the rear but also adds a stylish touch to the overall design.

Stepping inside, users will be greeted with a dashboard that consists of a clean and user-friendly layout, featuring a combination of stylish accents and functional elements. The interior of the Mitsubishi Xpander is thoughtfully designed, providing a comfortable and functional space for both drivers and passengers.

Going with form over function, the positioning of controls and infotainment has been made to be driver-centric, ensuring easy access and intuitive operation. Photo: Akif Hamid

Going with form over function, the positioning of controls and infotainment has been made to be driver-centric, ensuring easy access and intuitive operation. The central infotainment system is equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen display that supports wired Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto, giving access to audio, navigation, and connectivity features.

The Xpander's seating configuration can comfortably accommodate up to seven passengers across three rows. The seats have ample legroom and headroom to prioritise passenger comfort while providing cushioning and support.

The seats come with fabric as standard, but buyers have the option to upgrade to leather seats. Other than that, the interior has multiple leather wrapped soft touch panels.

In the front, the seats often offer adjustable features such as lumbar support and height adjustment, allowing drivers to find their ideal driving position. Meanwhile, the second and third-row seats are foldable, providing flexibility for cargo and passenger arrangements to meet diverse needs.

One big plus of the Xpander is its secondary climate control. The Xpander comes with four rear AC vents which can also be controlled from the second row by the passengers.

The 'function-friendly' Xpander also offers a plethora of storage compartments throughout the interior, giving convenient spaces to store personal items and essentials. Door pockets, cup holders, a centre console storage area, and glove compartments are commonly found, allowing for organised storage options.

For safety features, the Xpander comes with a comprehensive airbag system, including front airbags for the driver and front passenger. Along with that, for driving assists, the Xpander also gets Active Stability Control (ASC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and Emergency Stop Signal System (ESS).

While the 1499cc engine's output of 105 horsepower and 141 Nm torque proved sufficient for overtakes, it clearly isn't meant for adrenaline rush if that's what one's yearning for. Photo: Akif Hamid

Powering the 2023 Mitsubishi Xpander is a responsive 1,499cc 4A91 DOHC MIVEC straight-four engine. With its lightweight construction and efficient 4-speed automatic transmission, the Xpander achieves a harmonious blend of performance and fuel economy.

While the engine's output of 105 horsepower and 141 Nm torque proved sufficient for overtaking other vehicles at the Purbachal Expressway, it isn't meant to give any adrenaline rush if that's what one's yearning for.

During our city drives, the Xpander showcased its agility and manoeuvrability, providing a smooth and effortless driving experience during city commutes. However, we observed that the vehicle might encounter some challenges overtaking at triple digit speeds on highways, particularly when fully loaded.

Where the Xpander impressed us the most was on the bumpy Purbachal roads. While we drove through broken roads and sand pits, the Xpander hurdled through those with ease. The passengers barely felt the bumps as they directed me towards more rough and uneven roads. The approximate 9-inches of ground clearance along with the 17-inch alloy rims also made it easier to go through the huge potholes.

All in all, the Mitsubishi Xpander strives to meet the requirements of families in search of a practical and adaptable vehicle. With its sleek design, spacious interior, and innovative technology, the Xpander caters to the needs of contemporary lifestyles.

Whether it's daily commutes, weekend getaways, or accommodating a growing family, the Xpander excels in multiple aspects. Mitsubishi's commitment to safety and reliability ensures that the Xpander stands out among its competitors. Therefore, for those in the market for a versatile and family-friendly vehicle, the 2023 Mitsubishi Xpander should be seriously considered.



Specifications:

Engine: 1499cc 4A91 DOHC MIVEC

Transmission: 4-speed automatic transmission

Power: 105 bhp at 6000 rpm

Torque: 141 Nm at 4000 rpm

Price: Tk44.50 lakhs