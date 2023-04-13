Mitsubishi rolls out Xpander Cross SUV in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
13 April, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 06:58 pm

Mitsubishi Mi-Tech concept car is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mitsubishi Mi-Tech concept car is seen in Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Renowned Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors has launched its latest sports utility vehicle (SUV) "Xpander Cross" in Bangladesh.

The new SUV was unveiled at a grand event at Mitsubishi's flagship showroom in the capital's Tejgaon industrial area on Thursday, said a press release.

The event was attended by Rangs Ltd CEO Mohammad Hamdur Rahman Simon, Head of Private Sales Asif Sarwar Khan and Head of Marketing Mohammad Fahim Hossain, among others.

The Mitsubishi Xpander Cross has a fuel-efficient engine, a stylish look, strong suspension, and comfortable seats. The vehicle is powered by a 4-cylinder gasoline engine (1.5 litres), controlled by the Mitsubishi Innovative Valve-Timing Electronic Control (MIVEC) system.

"The Mitsubishi Xpander was well appreciated by the clients, and we are hopeful that they would also like the new model Mitsubishi Xpander Cross", said Rangs CEO Simon. 

"With its cutting-edge technology and potent performance, the new Mitsubishi Xpander Cross will help the country's automotive sector thrive," he added.  

"Mitsubishi Motors is always committed to providing the best quality service. As a companion for comfortable and safe travel, Mitsubishi Motors is always striving to present new technology services to the customers through their innovative strength," added the media release.
 

