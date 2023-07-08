The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

The last issue of Wheels featured reconditioned compact crossovers widely available in the local market. These vehicles have been used in their country of origin (usually Japan) for several years before the local grey market automobile dealerships import them to Bangladesh.

However, given the popularity of compact crossovers in Bangladesh, almost all authorised dealerships, which sell brand new cars, have at least a couple of options in this segment.

Here are some of the most popular compact crossovers officially available in Bangladesh.

Hyundai Tucson

Photo: Collected

The Tucson is currently in its fourth generation and has become a surprisingly common sight for Bangladesh's roads ever since its launch in 2020. Despite the local car buyers' bias towards Japanese cars, the Tucson managed to become a popular option, mostly for its upscale features such as optional leather seats, automated air conditioning and a large panoramic sunroof to name a few.

The Tucson follows the same design language of other modern Hyundais, although being a tad more sportier. Hyundai decided to not add chrome bits to the Tucson and rather went with blacked out panels albeit to go with the sporty theme. The black chrome grills have integrated DRLs while the actual headlights are below where other cars usually have their fog lights. The body has a mix of sharp angular body dimensions and plastic claddings to make the car look both sporty and rugged at the same time.

Powering the Tucson is either a 1600cc turbocharged G1.6T-GDI petrol engine or a 2000cc D2.0 diesel engine, both of which are paired to 'shift-by-wire' automatic transmissions and sends power to all four wheels as the Tucson comes with HTRAC all-wheel drive system.

The petrol variant produces a maximum power output of 180 bhp and 265 Nm of torque while the diesel variant makes 186 bhp and a staggering 417 Nm.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Photo: Collected

The Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, a contemporary crossover, has made a significant impact in the automotive market with its unique blend of style, versatility, and performance. With its eye-catching design and advanced features, the Eclipse Cross stands out as a compelling option for drivers seeking a dynamic and reliable vehicle.

Sporting Mitsubishi's signature Dynamic Shield front grille and bold lines, the Eclipse Cross exudes a sense of confidence and athleticism. The interior is quite spacious like a compact crossover should be. There's decent space for both drives and passengers and an optional panoramic sunroof enhances the interior aesthetics further.

Under the hood, the Eclipse Cross offers a choice of engine to suit various preferences. The responsive and efficient 1500cc MIVEC engine, producing 152 Hp, provides instant acceleration at your command. This highly responsive performance was made possible by an Electronically Controlled Injection system. Paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), the Eclipse Cross ensures seamless acceleration and is a great choice for petrolheads.

Haval H6

Photo: Collected

The Haval H6, a popular SUV, has garnered attention for its combination of sleek design, advanced technology, and reliable performance. With its contemporary styling cues and attention to detail, the H6 stands out on the road, leaving a lasting impression.

The sleek lines, muscular proportions, and distinctive grille create a bold and dynamic presence. Inside the cabin, the H6 offers a spacious and comfortable environment, complete with high-quality vegan leather, soft touch panels and also a panoramic sunroof apart from all the necessary modern features. The intuitive infotainment system, touchscreen display, and advanced connectivity options ensure a seamless and enjoyable driving experience.

Under the hood, the H6 delivers a range of powerful engine options, providing ample performance for both city driving and long highway journeys. With a powerful 194Hp 2000cc direct-injection engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), the H6 can glide you through any type of road. Also, it has a 1500cc turbocharged hybrid engine variant that produces 151hp and 233 Nm of torque. Equipped with advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane-keeping assist, the Haval H6 prioritises the safety and peace of mind of its occupants. With its blend of style, technology, and reliability, the Haval H6 appeals to drivers seeking a versatile and capable SUV that doesn't compromise on comfort or performance.

MG HS

Photo: Collected

The MG HS is an SUV that has captured the Bangladesh car market with its striking design, advanced features, and impressive performance. With its sleek and aerodynamic silhouette, the HS exudes a modern and sophisticated appeal, effortlessly standing out on the road.

Step inside the cabin, and you'll be greeted by a refined and luxurious interior. The spacious seating, crafted with high-quality materials, offers both comfort and support, making every journey a pleasurable experience. The intuitive infotainment system, complete with a user-friendly touchscreen display and comprehensive connectivity options, keeps you connected and entertained.

Safety is a top priority in the MG HS, with a host of advanced safety features to provide peace of mind for both the driver and passengers. From the comprehensive airbag system to cutting-edge driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, the HS is equipped to handle various driving scenarios while prioritising the safety of all occupants.

The MG HS is powered by a 1500cc turbocharged engine that is efficient yet powerful, delivering an exhilarating driving experience with its maximum power of 162 bhp and maximum torque of 184 Nm. This allows the HS to get a sufficiently responsive performance while not compromising on fuel efficiency. The smooth transmission and agile handling ensure a dynamic and enjoyable ride, whether navigating urban streets or cruising on the open highway.