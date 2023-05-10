Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

Take a moment to recall the first few days of your first full-time job. Remember the excitement you felt, which quickly turned to dread as reality set in?

You may have started to wonder about corporate politics and whether you could handle it. The questions that arose from these concerns likely shaped your attitude towards office politics.

Perhaps you see people proudly wear an invisible badge of honour that reads 'not into politics'. But do we truly need to choose between ambition and integrity? Can we navigate the murky waters of office politics without compromising our values or succumbing to deceit?

Let's ask some hard-hitting questions that challenge conventional wisdom and explore the untapped potential of reinventing office politics.

In my view, we cannot simply ignore politics in the workplace. As long as there are people, there will be a struggle for power.

As Winston Churchill once said, "When you mix people and power, you get politics." Although the term 'office politics' may carry negative connotations - such as backstabbing, gossip, power struggles, and manipulation - it is crucial to recognise that politics are an inherent aspect of any organisation.

Whether we like it or not, all organisations are inherently political. Therefore, it is important to understand what this means in practical terms.

When we talk about office politics, we are actually referring to two aspects. The first is individual politics, which involves emotional beings with conflicting wants, needs, biases, and insecurities who plot and play games to get ahead. This can manifest in behaviors such as exchanging information (read gossiping), venting frustrations, and bonding with co-workers when they don't trust their leaders.

When all of these factors are combined, it creates an intensely politicised workplace atmosphere. However, in practice, individual politics involves understanding people's fundamental needs and preferred work approaches, and then adopting a style that fosters a mutually beneficial outcome.

The second aspect of office politics is organisational politics, which involves understanding how things actually get done in an organisation and choosing an appropriate approach.

Now that we have clearly defined these two aspects of office politics, let's dive into creating a game plan.

While some individuals will always protect their territory and misuse their power, those who want to develop personal political strategies to effectively manage change, enhance teamwork and networking, and secure buy-in for difficult decisions, should consider the following tips:

Embrace the inevitable

The initial step in reinventing office politics is to acknowledge their existence. Politics are a natural byproduct of people with diverse goals, interests, and perspectives collaborating.

Rather than shunning or opposing politics, it is crucial to learn how to navigate them. Acquire an awareness of your organisation's culture, power dynamics, and informal networks to better comprehend how decisions are made and relationships are established.

Understand how your organisation operates

Comprehending an organisation's structure, culture, and decision-making processes is essential for navigating office politics. This understanding helps in identifying key stakeholders, building relationships, and adapting to power dynamics.

By grasping how conflicts are resolved and leveraging informal networks, you can effectively influence decisions, manage disputes, and position yourself for career advancement.

It is important to consider finding answers to the following questions: How are decisions truly made within the organisation, and who are the decision-makers?

What values do the decision-makers hold, and how can you align with them? How can you develop authentic relationships with these decision-makers?

Identify your political animals

Ask yourself these questions:

• Which types of political personas can you identify among your main stakeholders?

• When engaging with these stakeholders, what kind of political persona best represents your behavior, and why?

• What steps should you take to become more adept at navigating office politics now that you know the above information?

Building authentic relationships with your colleagues is crucial in maneuvering through office politics. Refrain from creating adversaries.

Rather than focusing on networking for self-interest, genuinely engage with others and show genuine care and interest in their well-being.

This approach not only helps you foster trust and goodwill, but also creates a supportive network of individuals who are more likely to support your initiatives and goals.

Grow your own personal brand

It is crucial to create a clear stakeholder map for yourself, identifying your sponsors and blockers. This will prove to be advantageous in numerous ways.

Define your strengths, expertise, and unique qualities clearly. This will aid you in communicating your value to others and establishing a distinct personal brand identity.

When you are certain about what you bring to the table, you can communicate with your stakeholders confidently.

Ensure that your sponsors are aware of your contributions, as nobody else will manage your communication for you. Identify new activities that can give you more visibility among decision-makers, while remaining authentic.

Always prioritise what is best for your organisation, rather than just for yourself. Your reputation within the organisation is your currency in office politics.

Strive to be recognised for your integrity, competence, and work ethic. Be consistent in your actions and align them with your values. A robust and positive reputation will help you navigate office politics and gain the respect and trust of your colleagues.

The inability to differentiate between constructive and destructive politics often results in many 'good' managers falling behind in the corporate ladder. They clear the path for 'negatively political' peers to reach the top, consequently losing their capacity to influence organisational culture.

Let's embrace the fact that talent and hard work alone will not propel you to the top. So, next time when you hear 'office politics', no need to get squeamish because it doesn't mean selling your soul to the Devil.

Rather let's try to hone the kind of political aptitude which will distinguish ourselves as effective strategists, adept influencers, and strong leaders. You owe it to yourself and to your team as well