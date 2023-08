Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited opened an office for its Company Metro Dhaka Marketing Division-4 and Metro Dhaka Revenue Division-4 at Gulshan Avenue.

The office is situated at Gulshan's Plot No-121P, Holding No- CWN (B) 4/A.

The company's Managing Director Prof. Md. Harunur Rashid Mollah inaugurated the offive ob Thursday (3 August).