BNP leaders, activists break lock to enter Nayapaltan central office after 75 days

Exactly two months and 15 days later, the leaders and activists of BNP broke the lock of the central party office's gate and entered the office in the capital's Nayapaltan this morning.

Led by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, they entered the office around 10:42am today (11 January), a press release issued by the party confirmed.

Party members and activists were seen chanting anti-government slogans at the time.

The decision to break into the central office comes on the heels of yesterday's announcement that said a press conference would be held at the Nayapaltan central office at 3pm today with BNP Standing Committee members Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan and Selima Rahman addressing the press.

During a brief media interaction this morning, Rizvi said, "Following the disruption of BNP's peaceful mass rally on 28 October 28 by the police, they vandalised our central office before sealing it with a lock. For more than two months, the police did not let anyone enter the office. Even individuals approaching the establishment were detained."

"Commencing with the tragic killing of a leader from our youth party and a senior journalist, a distressing persecution unfolded. The media is well aware, having observed the incident when the police sealed off our office and departed with the key," he asserted, alleging that despite numerous requests to the police, cooperation in obtaining the keys was consistently denied.

In response to a question about breaking the lock, Rizvi said, "BNP is an established political party which has governed the state multiple times with great reputation and efficiency. Yet, a mafia regime locked down our headquarters. We were forced to break in today as the police withheld the keys."

Upon gaining access to the Nayapaltan office, it was seen that the entire office was covered in dust. Various rooms in the central office were in disarray, with chairs, tables, papers, magazines, and other items scattered haphazardly.

Rizvi said, "As you can see the entire office is covered in dust. We now need to clean and prepare it before our party's standing committee members conduct a scheduled press conference at 3pm."

Criticising the recently concluding election, Rizvi said, "The Prime Minister talks about democracy but essentially selects from among themselves. Their victory or defeat is essentially their own triumph."

Last 28 October, BNP organised a large-scale rally in front of its central office in Nayapaltan to push home their demand of ensuring a polls' time government. The rally took a violent turn resulting in widespread clashes and casualties.

Many vehicles were torched and two people were left dead, including a police constable. There was also an attack on the residence of the chief justice, aside from vandalism at a police hospital.

Subsequently, numerous BNP members were arrested across the country.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi speak to media on 11 January 2024. Photo: TBS

Following the event, police had cordoned off the office, and deployed police forces in front of the party headquarters.

On 14 November, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman claimed that the padlock on the Nayapaltan office was placed by the BNP themselves.

Speaking to the media, he said there is no bar on BNP men entering the office.

He said, "They are free to access their office at any time. However, police will be stationed in the area for a month to ensure security."

Amidst the ongoing protest, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and several other leaders were successively arrested due to the clashes, resulting in their incarceration.

With a significant number of BNP leaders in prison, the party along with other like-minded parties boycotted the 12th National Parliamentary Election which took place on 7 January.