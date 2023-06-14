What a leader should not do: The 10 Ps of leadership

Leadership is a trait that requires years of discipline and cultivation of good qualities. Succeeding as a leader does not come easy, and while there is no secret formula for easy success, there are common traits that good leaders share. Unfortunately, bad leaders also exhibit some common behaviors.

Much of today's leadership writing focuses on what high-performing leaders should do. However, leadership styles vary from person to person. Some leaders may have an engaging approach, while others prefer a more directive style.

Some enjoy informal conversations with team members, while others thrive in the structured environment of an office. There is no one-size-fits-all formula for becoming a perfect leader. Nonetheless, guidance from veteran leaders can be valuable from both theoretical and aspirational standpoints.

What often plagues leaders on a day-to-day basis are the mistakes they make, which is actually a part of the learning process. However, many leaders fail to recognise that making mistakes is normal and accepting them is a vital leadership trait.

It's important to remember that leaders are not inherently bad people; often, they stumble due to a lack of communication with team members or an excessive amount of stress in their lives.

Here are ten suggestions for actions that leaders should and should not take

1. Position yourself as a leader, not as a pusher:

Many of us have encountered leaders who constantly remind others of their hierarchical power. However, true leaders understand that direct imposition of authority is not effective. Leaders with higher emotional intelligence project their experience and insights, earning respect from their subordinates and indirectly establishing their position of power.

2. Provide constructive feedback, not abuse:

One of the most common behavioral traits among unsuccessful and unpopular leaders is their tendency to personally attack their direct subordinates instead of offering constructive feedback to address gaps or mistakes. While constructive feedback can foster growth and improvement, personal attacks breed resentment and hinder productivity, making it essential for leaders to prioritise a respectful and supportive approach when providing feedback to their team members.

3. Protect your subordinates, don't destroy them:

Leaders bear responsibility for both positive and negative outcomes, to varying extents. Unfortunately, some leaders resort to defamation when things don't go smoothly. This selfish trait is often accompanied by a gender bias, where female colleagues or subordinates become targets of harassment and defamation in an attempt to assert authority. Insecure leaders may spread rumours out of their own lack of maturity and fear of losing power.

4. Present your insights, don't gossip:

The mere mention of the word 'gossip' is enough to create a negative environment, yet toxic leaders often succumb to the habit of gossiping. However, promoting negative emotions and spreading rumours will only erode workplace culture and demotivate employees. Leaders who engage in gossip will be permanently labeled as bad leaders.

True leadership entails striking a balance between discussing challenging days and celebrating accomplishments. Positive words hold more power than negative ones, and leaders should be mindful of this difference in order to garner respect and admiration in their professional space.

5. Perfect yourself as the go-to person, don't be closed:

Leaders can benefit greatly from being the most approachable person in the workplace, allowing everyone to feel comfortable sharing any upcoming or ongoing events within their teams. In many cases, leaders who are well-informed about the organisational dynamics can take precautionary measures.

Open communication is an essential skill that leaders must either possess or develop in order to effectively hold their positions. Transparency and open communication are key values, and a leader's honesty and transparency serve as examples for team members to emulate.

6. Power comes from people, don't misuse it:

Leaders hold significant positional power within an organisation, and due to insecurity and inexperience, some may resort to autocratic behaviours, believing that extreme control will ensure desired results. However, this misuse of power can create a dysfunctional environment within the organisation, affecting teams, peers, employees, and even the overall business in the long run.

The abuse of power by a leader can have negative consequences on employee performance, engagement, and morale. Leaders who misuse their power fail to add value to the employee experience or the organisation, resulting in a culture of fear where innovation and productivity decline. To be an effective leader, one must be flexible in decision-making and develop people-centric skills to manage the work environment.

7. Positive organisational dynamics come from positive leaders, don't discourage:

Cynical leaders contribute to an environment that breeds underperforming and demotivated employees. Group dynamics, being a psychological process, are further deteriorated by weak leadership.

Team members' perceptions of poor leaders can create a negative group dynamic, leading to evaluation apprehension, where individuals withhold their opinions due to excessive judgment by other group members. This uncooperative scenario hampers productivity in the workplace.

Strong, effective leaders help their teams overcome this by paying attention to details and fostering open channels of communication. By creating a safe space through openness, leaders can ultimately cultivate a dynamic working environment for everyone.

8. Promote productivity through professional growth, don't pressurise:

High-handed leaders wrongly assume that pressurising employees will support their career growth. However, research consistently shows that collaborative work fosters faster employee development.

Intimidation has never proven to be a sound mentorship or leadership strategy, and toxic work environments inevitably lead to high turnover. Good leaders build trust-based relationships with their team members, providing immediate feedback on deliverables and creating a supportive ecosystem within the organisation.

9. Provide opportunities for all, don't set unclear expectations:

Demanding leaders thrive in environments lacking structure and accountability. To support team members, it is crucial to set clear expectations. Good leaders communicate and establish goals in collaboration with their team members, enabling employees to understand their growth trajectory within the organisation. Clear expectations foster a sense of clarity and accountability among team members.

Put team members first, don't prioritise personal wins:

Lastly, the most crucial skill for a good leader is engineering a win-win situation. A win-win situation is a mutual-gains approach, where leaders and team members work together towards a common business goal. When both parties are satisfied with the agreement, the chances of long-lasting success increase, maximising value for the business.

Supportive leaders create an inclusive environment, recognising that everyone's input adds value to the organisation, while toxic leaders push employees through fear to get the job done. However, in the long run, employees will seek roles with better job satisfaction and inclusivity. Good leaders possess the intelligence to sense the pulse of employees and chart their work plan accordingly, which is their secret recipe to satiate both parties.

Raisa Adiba is a development practitioner and social scientist with 5+ years of experience.