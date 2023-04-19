Ride, rest and rehydrate 

A rickshaw puller in Dhaka city is splashing cold water on his head and face after a trip. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Sixty-five-year-old Shawkat was panting while waiting with his empty rickshaw at a traffic signal in Hatirpool. It was mid-day and the heat was unbearable.

"The weather has become intolerable. After every trip or two, I have to rest. It is not possible for me to pull a rickshaw at a stretch," he said.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Originally from Tangail's Nagarpur, Shawkat lives with his family in Tongi, Gazipur. Every morning, he comes to Dhaka city by bus and gets down at the Tibet intersection in Tejgaon. He directly goes to Babul's Rickshaw Garage and rents out a rickshaw.

Shawkat has been pulling rickshaws in Dhaka since the late 1980s. During Ramadan, he works from morning till iftar time.

Heavy traffic and closure of educational institutions has limited his daily earning to around Tk800. Before Ramadan, he could earn between Tk1,000 and Tk1,200.

"I have been facing serious problems because of the heat. On many days, I go home after making only Tk500 or so, because I cannot work in this heat," he said. He also drinks saline to restore energy.

Shawkat is not the only person suffering from the current heatwave. Thousands of rickshaw pullers like him are going through a difficult situation because of it. There are around 22 lakh of them living in Dhaka city.

On 15 April, Dhaka recorded the highest temperature in 58 years since 1965 - 40.4 degree Celsius. Medical experts have suggested taking some precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Those who are outside or working in this temperature are at a higher risk.

However, rickshaw pullers have no alternative but to be outside in this heat. They are trying to combat it by drinking saline and taking rest at regular intervals.

On Monday afternoon, around 12:30pm, 32-year-old Mohammad Mesbahul was resting on his rickshaw in front of the BTCL building in Eskaton Garden.

Mesbahul came to Dhaka from Dinajpur to pull rickshaws two weeks ago. He has been coming here since last year. But this time, the heat has made rickshaw pulling difficult for him.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Every day, he works from 7am till midnight, other than an one-hour rest at lunchtime. His daily income is around Tk1,200. He spends the night in a rickshaw garage in Mirbagh, along with some 200 rickshaw pullers who came from different parts of the country.

"I am resting because it is scorching hot and it is tough to pull the rickshaw without a break," said Mesbahul. However, he said he drinks four to five packets of oral saline every day to ease discomfort.

The last time he came to Dhaka and stayed for 12 days was before the month of Ramadan. He then went back to his village to take care of his paddy field.

Mohammad Mosleuddin, a 33-year-old rickshaw puller, came to Dhaka from Bhola three years ago. He lives with his family in the city's Rayer Bazar area.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

"I need money to survive in this city. I have to tolerate the heat and pull the rickshaw," said Mosleuddin. He said last week he fell ill with fever because of the heat, and his wife took him to a hospital.

"I feel a pain in my back and chest and my stomach is still hurting, but I don't share it with anyone. What is the point of saying it to you?" he said.

He said he has to take a bit of rest after taking a trip and drinks oral saline to keep himself strong, as he has no other way to make a living and run a family.

Another rickshaw puller Abdul Aziz was waiting for passengers at the Paribagh intersection with some other rickshaw pullers. Born and raised in the capital's Shankar area, he has been pulling rickshaws in Dhaka city for the last 25 years.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

He lives in Shankar with his family and said his rented house with a tin roof and brick walls becomes very hot during the day. Without any kind of ventilation, it remains hot at night as well.

"I have never seen such hot days in my life. It is so hot that after taking just one trip, my body becomes weak. I am sweating continuously," said Abdul Aziz. He also drinks oral saline so that he does not become weaker. He said the only way to reduce suffering from the heatwave is by taking a trip and then taking a break.

58-year-old Mohammad Lokman lives in Jhawchar Model Town with his family. He has his own rickshaw. He pulls it for half a day, usually from early morning till noon. Like Aziz, he also lives in a tin-shed rented room.

"I cannot sleep at night because of the heat," said Lokman, adding, "I have never seen such hot weather in my life." He has been living in Dhaka for over 20 years.

Standing beside his rickshaw in Zigatola, Lokman said, "When the heat increases, I don't feel like pushing the paddle."