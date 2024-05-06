Near full attendance as schools reopen from heatwave closure

Students laugh as schools reopen after the fall in temperature, in Dhaka, on 5 May. Photo: Reuters

Educational institutions reopened yesterday after a week-long closure due to excessive heat and saw nearly full attendance.

There was 90% attendance in the classroom, said Nirjhor Shahriyar, a teacher from Shahajpath High School. "Comparatively, the heat was tolerable today."

However, the teacher said there was no outdoor activity as per government guidelines.

Sania, a student from Daffodil International School, said she was happy that physical classes had resumed. "It was online for the last few days. Today, most of my classmates were there in the classroom. There were 17 students present out of 21."

Maimuna, a seventh-grader from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, said it has been really hot lately. "Today, though, the weather was a bit cooler, and I was able to attend all my classes properly."

Out of the 65 students in Maimuna's class, 50 attended yesterday.

Selina Akter, a teacher of the school, said many students returned to school but there were no assemblies scheduled.

She said their syllabus was on track and she had not observed any learning deficiency among students.

Education institutions were supposed to start on 21 April after the Eid holidays. However, due to excessive heat, they remained shut till 27 April.

There were classes on 28 April with low attendance due to the lingering heat and the High Court ordered closure of schools and colleges again till 2 May.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel on 30 April announced to have classes on Friday if needed. Even the education ministry from its verified Facebook page yesterday said there will be classes on Fridays to maintain 185 school working days.

However, after two hours of the post, a correction was made, saying it was a mistake and no decision regarding Friday classes were made.

The post further said the classes on Saturday will continue till further notice.

Temperatures in most parts of the country have been hovering around 40 degrees Celcius for almost a month. The maximum temperature in Dhaka yesterday was 36.7 degrees, according to the Met office.

A heat alert remains in effect for Dhaka and other parts of the country, issued from Saturday evening and valid for the next 24 hours.

Weather projection

Sylhet experienced heavy rainfall yesterday, contrasting with the heat affecting other parts of the country. Meteorologists predict heavy rainfall in Sylhet from 5-14 May that could cause floods and break Bangladesh's May rainfall record.

The Sylhet Water Development Board reported heavy rains in Meghalaya for several days, causing rising river levels in Sylhet due to flash floods.

As of Saturday afternoon, major rivers in the region had either surpassed or neared the dry season danger level.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada, told TBS, "There is a strong possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense thunderstorms over the 4 districts of Sylhet division, the state of Meghalaya, and 3 districts of East Assam on 5, 6, and 7 May."

This heightened precipitation could lead to multiple days of heavy rain and potential flooding in riverside areas of Sylhet starting Monday, he added.