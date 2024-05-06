Inspection authority orders factories to keep cold water for workers amid heatwave

Amid the ongoing heatwave across the country, the Directorate of Inspection of Factories and Establishments (DIFE) has issued a notice emphasising compliance with regulations regarding workplace temperature and the supply of clean cold water.

Citing Section 52(2) of the Bangladesh Labour Act, 2006, the notice issued today (5 May) emphasised the necessity for suitable arrangements in every workplace to ensure employees can work comfortably amidst rising temperatures.

Additionally, it highlights the importance of preventing worker injuries, as outlined in Section- 58(3) and subsequent Rule 50(6). Specifically, in establishments with over 250 workers provisions must be made to supply cooled drinking water in designated areas such as canteens, dining rooms, and restrooms.

Md Abdur Rahim Khan, inspector general (IG) of the DIFE, reiterated the importance of adhering to these clauses and related regulations across factories, shops, and establishments. The directive aims to safeguard the well-being of workers during periods of extreme heat and ensure compliance with labour laws.

Confirming the directives, Shipon Chowdhury, deputy inspector general of DIFE, Chattogram, told The Business Standard that officials of DIFE are inspecting the factories and institutions to ensure supply of cold water for the workers.

He urged all stakeholders to take immediate action to implement these measures effectively, fostering a safe and conducive working environment for all employees.