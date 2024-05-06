Heatstroke claims 15 lives in 14 days: DGHS

Health

UNB
06 May, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 06:20 pm

Representational image. Photo: iStock
Representational image. Photo: iStock

At least 15 people died from heatstroke in 14 days till today (6 May).

The Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room (HEOC & CR) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the deaths.

The DGHS reported the fatalities from the information it received at its control room till Sunday.

Besides, one person died and three people suffered injuries due to heatstroke across the country in the past 24 hours till Monday morning.

The DGHS started recording heatstroke related deaths from 22 April.

A mild to very severe heat wave swept through the country for about a month starting from the first week of April. Later the temperature started to fall across the country after rains in the first week of the current month.

The heat wave also forced the government to shut the primary and secondary schools, colleges and madrasas till 2 May.

