Bangladesh Couture Week 2021: Honouring our silk and our artisans

TBS Report
05 December, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 05 December, 2021, 02:30 pm

The bold colours in the dresses perfectly complimented their neutral backgrounds, giving our homegrown silk the perfect regal look

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

One of the most beautiful fabrics in the world, silk is adored by designers and wearers alike. It is amazing how many variations of this gorgeous material we have in our country.  

To honour our silk industry and our expert craftsmen, the Fashion Design Council of Bangladesh (FDCB) recently organised 'Bangladesh Couture Week 2021' at the Edge Gallery in Gulshan North Avenue in Dhaka.  

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

As part of the event, top 17 designers of the country showcased their works through an exhibition and two flash fashion shows. 

The fashion shows were truly the highlights of the couture week where models walked the stage, wearing one mesmerising outfit after the other. 

The outfits displayed were mostly traditional ones such as shari and panjabi. However, the models also wore salwar-kameez, long gowns and kaftans. 

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

All of the dresses were made from Rajshahi silk and different variations of silk like dupion, taffeta, organza and endy.  

The bold colours used in the clothes perfectly complimented their neutral backgrounds, giving our homegrown silk the perfect regal look.

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

It was evident that the designers had put their heart and soul into the creations; every flower, every bead and every stitch looked meticulously placed. 

Some of the designers also brought out a special theme for the couture week. For example, Afsana Ferdousi designed her dresses based on flowers representing our six seasons. 

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The talented designer is known for making collections themed on Bon Bibi- the protector goddess of the Sundarbans and 'sheetal pati'.

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The event also included an exclusive book launching, a panel discussion on the advancement of the fashion design industry and fashion award ceremonies.  

The audience was also shown a documentary based on the state of silk production in the country and our weavers. 

Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Earlier on the inauguration day, Chief Guest and Minister of Education, Dr Dipu Moni, said that Bangladesh is famous for its silk, jamdani and muslin and our Honourable Prime Minister is the biggest brand ambassador of our traditional clothes. 

Education Minister Dipu Moni in Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Education Minister Dipu Moni in Bangladesh Couture Week 2021. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

She also thanked FDCB for arranging a unique programme like the couture week.  

Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh HE Ito Naoki was the special guest at the inauguration ceremony. 

