Push age limit for entering govt service to 35 years: Nowfel asks public administration minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has recommended that the age limit for entry into government jobs should be pushed back to 35, with another 2 years (37) allowed for quota positions.

The education minister has sent a letter to his counterpart, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain, with this recommendation.

The age limit for entry into government service is 30 at present (32 under various quotas including freedom fighters, etc).

In the letter, the Education Minister said that the students have been protesting on the streets for a long time regarding the demand to make the age limit of job applications to be made 35 years according to international standards.

In 2018, Bangladesh Awami League's election manifesto on page 33 stated that 'proper steps will be taken considering merit and ability to increase the age limit for entry into government jobs'.

It further states, "In reality, the age limit for applying for jobs at all levels in Bangladesh was raised from 27 years to 30 years in 1991, 33 years ago, when the average life expectancy of people in Bangladesh was 57 years. At present, the average life expectancy of people in Bangladesh has increased to 73 years, so it is logical to increase the age limit for applying for jobs."

Nofel wrote that the age limit for applying for jobs in about 162 countries of the world is at least 35 years, among South Asian countries, our neighbouring country India is the most populous country in the world, but the maximum age limit for applying for jobs is 45 years in different states, 45 years in Maldives, 45 years in Sri Lanka, 35 years in Nepal, 35 years in Afghanistan.

The developed countries of the world, including India, have done a lot of research about the age limit and increased it to about 35 years according to international standards. In order to eliminate unemployment and create a developed smart Bangladesh, it is important to make students skilled at international standards and also to create opportunities to enter the international job market.

The education minister requested the Minister of Public Administration to take necessary steps considering the issue of opening the age limit in research and various special skill fields as per the government policy.