Eid-al-Adha, or Qurbani Eid, is all about the madness surrounding beef and mutton. Whether the madness is focused on cutting the meat, cooking or eating it, everyone is equally excited about everything Qurbani.

Above everything else, the holy and joyous occasion of Qurbani Eid calls for an abundance of food made with beef and mutton. While we cannot fit an abundant amount of recipes here, these carefully curated and personally tasted recipes should add a fun twist to your grandiose Eid spread.

Mutton Handi Kabab

Ingredients

1 kg mutton with fat 400 g onion 20 to 25 pods garlic 2" ginger 2 tbsp papaya skin 10 to 12 fresh mint leaves 4 to 6 dried red chillies 2 to 3 green chillies 3 tbsp lemon juice 1 tsp turmeric powder 1 tsp red chili powder 1 tsp dry roasted cumin powder 1/2 tsp.bengali garam masala powder Salt to taste 5 tbsp mustard oil 1 tbsp ghee 3 tbsp fresh cream

Steps

Marination

Wash and pat dry the mutton pieces. There should not be any water. Cut a slit on the papaya all the way to the stem and extract the gum and grate the skin. Take around 2 tbsp of papaya skin along with the extracted gum and 1 tsp of salt. Mix everything properly. Paste the onions, ginger and 15 garlic pods separately. Dry roast the dried red chilies along with 6 garlic pods and turn it into a paste. Place the mutton chunks in a big bowl and rub the meat with papaya skin mixture until the mutton turns a bit sticky. Pour half of the mustard oil, red chillies, roasted garlic-ginger paste and mint paste over the meat. Extract the juice of the onions and pour the onion juice over the mutton and add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, dry roasted cumin powder and garam masala. Mix thoroughly. Cover the bowl with a cling film and refrigerate the mutton overnight.

Cooking

The next day, add lemon juice and salt as required to the meat and mix thoroughly.