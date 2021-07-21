Mutton Handi Kabab

Mutton Handi Kabab

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Eid-al-Adha, or Qurbani Eid, is all about the madness surrounding beef and mutton. Whether the madness is focused on cutting the meat, cooking or eating it, everyone is equally excited about everything Qurbani. 

Above everything else, the holy and joyous occasion of Qurbani Eid calls for an abundance of food made with beef and mutton. While we cannot fit an abundant amount of recipes here, these carefully curated and personally tasted recipes should add a fun twist to your grandiose Eid spread.

Mutton Handi Kabab

Ingredients

  1. 1 kg mutton with fat 

  2. 400 g onion

  3. 20 to 25 pods garlic 

  4. 2" ginger 

  5. 2 tbsp papaya skin

  6. 10 to 12 fresh mint leaves

  7. 4 to 6 dried red chillies 

  8. 2 to 3 green chillies 

  9. 3 tbsp lemon juice

  10. 1 tsp turmeric powder

  11. 1 tsp red chili powder

  12. 1 tsp dry roasted cumin powder 

  13. 1/2 tsp.bengali garam masala powder

  14. Salt to taste

  15. 5 tbsp mustard oil

  16. 1 tbsp ghee

  17. 3 tbsp fresh cream

Steps

Marination

  1. Wash and pat dry the mutton pieces. There should not be any water.

  2. Cut a slit on the papaya all the way to the stem and extract the gum and grate the skin.

  3. Take around 2 tbsp of papaya skin along with the extracted gum and 1 tsp of salt. Mix everything properly.

  4. Paste the onions, ginger and 15 garlic pods separately.

  5. Dry roast the dried red chilies along with 6 garlic pods and turn it into a paste.

  6. Place the mutton chunks in a big bowl and rub the meat with papaya skin mixture until the mutton turns a bit sticky.

  7. Pour half of the mustard oil, red chillies, roasted garlic-ginger paste and mint paste over the meat.

  8. Extract the juice of the onions and pour the onion juice over the mutton and add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, dry roasted cumin powder and garam masala. Mix thoroughly.

  9. Cover the bowl with a cling film and refrigerate the mutton overnight.

Cooking

The next day, add lemon juice and salt as required to the meat and mix thoroughly.

  1. Take a deep and thick bottomed korai or Handi.

  2. Rub the pot with ghee and pour in some mustard oil. Allow the oil to heat up.

  3. Add the mutton chunks to the oil along with the marinade liquid.

  4. Add slit green chilies and slow cook the meat by keeping the pan covered for around 1.5 hours.

  5. Check the meat every 10 minutes and stir using a spatula as and when required and cook till the mutton softens.

  6. Once the mutton is cooked completely, add fresh cream and mix thoroughly. Switch the flame off.

  7. Serve the delicious mutton handi kabab hot with your choice of bread or polau.

 

